OSWEGO — New York’s decision to require zero-emission vehicles for student transportation by 2035 came down in April.
The Oswego City School District’s response in December is very clear: wait and see.
The measure was enacted in the state’s 2022-2023 budget after Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced it in her 2022 State of the State address. The governor’s edict calls for all school districts’ bus purchases to be electric models by 2027.
As the Oswego City School District (OCSD) starts to look ahead to its next budget season, electric buses are one of the district’s planning concerns. Administrators discussed the issue at their Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
School districts may request a delay in the implementation of the July 1, 2027, deadline and be granted an extension for up to two years, but by July 1, 2029, all purchases and leases by school districts or transportation contractors will need to be electric. On July 1, 2035, the mandate will be fully in effect.
“This is one of the unfunded mandates from the government,” said Nancy Squairs, the district’s executive director of business and finance. “The issue is that we would have a 10-year lease for electric buses, and right now the cost of electric buses is three times the cost of a regular bus.”
A report from the School Finance Symposium earlier this year, presented by the Association of School Business Officials of New York (ASBO New York), highlighted some of the costs of an electric bus.
According to a report of the symposium compiled by the SUNY Rockefeller Institute of Government, a typical diesel school bus costs about $100,000 to $200,000, while a similarly sized electric school bus is in the $300,000-$400,000 range.
The SUNY Rockefeller report said a lot of these upfront costs can be partially offset by federal and state funding.
“For example, the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 at the federal level includes $5 billion for clean school buses over five years, through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program, for which state and local governments along with school districts and charter schools are eligible to apply,” according to the report. “The more recent Inflation Reduction Act (2022) also made school buses eligible for funding through the EPA’s new Clean Heavy Duty Vehicles Program. And, in addition, New Yorkers voted to pass the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 this Nov. 8. That funding includes $500 million for transitioning school district transportation to zero emissions under the Climate Change Mitigation account.”
The report also highlighted the environmental effects of the transition to an electric fleet.
School districts across the U.S. use 500,000 school buses, transporting about 26 million children every day, the SUNY report estimates. About 95% of those buses currently run on diesel fuel, using 800 million gallons each year.
Diesel emissions also contribute to increased ground-level ozone, acid rain and to broader climatic change. The transportation sector in the United States was responsible for 27% of total greenhouse gas emissions in 2020. Similarly, in 2019 transportation was responsible for 28% of greenhouse gas emissions.
Still, Squairs said there are questions about how electric buses can meet the demand for rural districts.
“We still don’t know if they can cover the mileage for some of our longer rural routes,” she said.
Questions about infrastructure, Squairs said, also remain unanswered.
“We have issues with how to build up our infrastructure in our transportation department,” she said. “There are questions on whether or not the grid can sustain our electric vehicles. There are issues with the size of the buses. I think the chassis of the electric buses are bigger, and we wonder if some of our smaller roads are able to sustain the buses.”
Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said districts still need clarification from the state on using electric vehicle charging stations. Calvin said the governor’s edict calls for those charging stations to be open to the public.
“How much is it going to cost to get the stations in place?” he asked. “There are some grants out there, but if you use the grants from the state then you don’t get transportation aid, so you have to pick which one you need more.”
Squaris noted the district will have to come up with a financial plan that looks forward on how to finance things for the next five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.