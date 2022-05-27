OSWEGO — Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut, a professor at SUNY Oswego and a national expert on mass shootings, said the mindset around mass shootings should have always been different.
If communities think, “Well, this could never happen here,” residents might not perceive any type of risk, she said.
In the last weeks, eyes have been on Milwaukee; Buffalo; Laguna Woods, California; and now Uvalde, Texas, among numerous other cities around the country, after mass shootings occurred.
In Buffalo, an 18-year-old entered a Tops supermarket killing 10 people and injuring three others. In Milwaukee, 17 were injured following an NBA game in the East Town neighborhood. In Laguna Woods, one was killed and five others were wounded in a church.
And now in Uvalde, 21 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old at Robb Elementary School. Seventeen others were wounded.
“When you say, ‘It can never happen here,’ that means that you don’t perceive any type of a risk. You don’t have to perceive a very significant risk,” Schildkraut said. “But in order for people to engage in protective behavior or protective action, they have to think there’s some type of a risk.”
Schildkraut has worked with some area schools, such as the Syracuse City School District and Skaneateles, with lockdown drills.
In New York, schools must conduct four lockdown drills every school year.
But no one is “really holding them accountable” to make sure the drills are done correctly, Schildkraut added. And that’s where she comes in. She watches the school to identify “where there are opportunities for improvement,” but also to share the things schools are doing well.
“For a lot of people, the mindset is, ‘The state says we have to do “x” drills, we’re going to do “x” drills,” Schildkraut said. “And they do them to check the box to say to the state they did them on ‘x’ day on ‘y’ time.”
Schildkraut noted that the training and the drills is not to tell the state, “I did this.” Since the school shooting in Uvalde, Schildkraut also said on social media, “Lockdown drills aren’t a prevention strategy They’re a response strategy to minimize the loss of life when there’s danger in a building.”
The drills help build muscle memory, so that even if a situation in public occurs — like in Buffalo — “even when your mind and your cognitive functioning go blank because you’re stressed out from what’s going on around you, and rightfully so, your body will do what you trained it to do,” Schildkraut said.
School-age kids “don’t know any different,” since they have all been born after the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. Lockdown drills are a normal part of their day, and “they short of rattle it off in a very similar way when you ask them what they did” at school, just like if they were taking a math test.
However, adults in the building are shifting their mindset after knowing a world without lockdown drills.
“We can look at something like last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Schildkraut said. “All of the Congress people had no idea what to do, and it was the staffers who had been through lockdown drills who were getting them to safety. These (drills) have practical applications outside the walls of schools.”
Schildkraut said she takes concepts from the lockdown drills to show students, especially in the Syracuse City School District, how they can apply the drills to where they live or how they’re getting home.
“The kids I work with in Syracuse are exposed to a tremendous amount of community-based violence that we, in the suburbs, don’t have to experience,” she said. “There’s different ways to talk about it in a very direct, but low-trauma, low-stakes way.”
Even though some adults in schools haven’t been through lockdown drills their entire lives, this isn’t the only drill schools have had to worry about over the years.
Fire drills still happen and there used to be “Duck and Cover” drills when there was the idea that the Soviets could drop nuclear bombs at any time.
“Comparatively, our emerging threat today isn’t necessarily foreign terrorism. It’s domestic terrorism,” Schildkraut said. “We’re not necessarily worried at this very moment, to the level that they were in the 1950s and the 1960s, about getting nuclear bombs dropped on us. That doesn’t mean that we don’t have a threat of our own time. That threat is active shooters.”
Schildkraut mentioned that she worked with Oswego County and Sheriff Don Hilton to improve “coordination” after the Parkland shooting. Even though nothing has hit Oswego County, mass shootings “are not individual or small-group tragedies.”
In Buffalo, for example, a community came together. Professional sports teams volunteered, and people came together to help out from upward of a 50- to 60-mile radius, especially, Schildkraut said.
“I think that’s really important, to build those partnerships now. You may never need them, but you don’t want to be trying to figure them out in a crisis,” she said. “Telling people they’re going to get back to normal isn’t realistic. … It’s not only providing false hope, but it’s putting unfair expectations on them.”
But Schildkraut also made sure to note one thing: lockdown drills don’t prevent mass shootings. “They are not designed to prevent shootings but to minimize the loss of life if one happens,” she said on Twitter.
“You do need to understand that it’s possible and put the tools into place to make sure that if it ever did happen — again, understanding that it’s not likely to happen — but if it ever did, have the tools to help mitigate a loss of life, help respond and help return that community toward a path of resilience and recovery,” she told The Palladium-Times.
As a former resident of Orlando, Florida, and Parkland, Florida — where the Pulse nightclub shooting happened in 2016, and then the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 — Schildkraut said she can sympathize with the communities of mass shootings.
And as a national expert on mass shootings, “there’s times you have to put your feelings aside and do your job,” she mentioned.
“The reality that somebody could come from a very small, seemingly tight-knit community, into another community with a three-hour drive, I think it makes everybody stop to think, ‘Do we really know our neighbors? Could this have been our community?’ Schildkraut said. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t cry at the end of the day or feel feelings that everyone else is feeling, because there’s no way that you can’t. This is what was done. It was deliberate. It was depraved. It was avoidable. It didn’t need to happen. … We need to do better as a country.”
