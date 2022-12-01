Christmas in Mexico

People prepare for a horse-drawn wagon ride last year during Christmas in Mexico, sponsored by the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce. 

 Photo provided

Santa Claus is always in demand around the holidays, but at last year’s Christmas in Mexico celebration the number of children who turned out to meet the jolly old elf even stunned organizers.

“Last year we had so many children after the parade,” said Ann McKee Meyer, of the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the celebration. “The line at the fire department was astronomical.”

