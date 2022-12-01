Santa Claus is always in demand around the holidays, but at last year’s Christmas in Mexico celebration the number of children who turned out to meet the jolly old elf even stunned organizers.
“Last year we had so many children after the parade,” said Ann McKee Meyer, of the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the celebration. “The line at the fire department was astronomical.”
As the 19th annual Christmas in Mexico kicks off this Saturday and Sunday, organizers believe they’ve found a solution to the glut of children wanting to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. The duo will meet children from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mexico fire hall, take a break to join the parade of lights at 5 p.m. and then return to the fire hall afterward to continue meeting with children.
“We’re hoping that breaking it up into two segments will shorten the wait,” Meyer said.
Besides Santa and the parade, three churches will hold bazaars, selling crafts, food and raffle tickets and the high school and middle school gymnasiums will be full of vendors.
Cornell Cooperative Extension is holding a holiday farmers’ market at the VFW on state Route 3, and the Oswego Valley Train Association will be displaying its model train layouts in Washington Hall on Main Street. The Mexico Public Library is hosting an open house that includes a book sale and gingerbread house kits for sale.
The Mexico Historical Society will have an open house at its historic Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum.
There will be tours of the Chandler & Ames building next door, which the historical society has been restoring to its 19th-century appearance when it was a bank.
Free horse-drawn wagon rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, leaving from the Key Bank on Main Street.
If traveling by horse isn’t for you there’s also a free shuttle bus that will be making stops at 10 locations throughout the village of Mexico. The public can park in the Department of Social Services parking lot on Spring Street and take the shuttle from there.
Meyer, who is co-chair of Christmas in Mexico with Pathfinder Bank Branch Manager Amy Shaw, said they added the shuttle this year because the annual event has grown increasingly crowded, and getting around during the day with limited parking was a challenge.
“The crowds are growing each year as long as the weather is not really nasty,” Meyer said. “Rain is a damper on the day, but snow the people tend to like.”
Businesses around Mexico will have programs available. For more information, visit the “Christmas in Mexico, NY” Facebook page.
Fulton Christmas tree lighting planned for Saturday
The annual lighting of Fulton’s Christmas tree will take place Saturday in Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building.
Activities are scheduled for 4-6 p.m. The tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. and be followed by fireworks.
Santa Claus and the Grinch will make an appearance, and Santa’s mailbox will be available for children to send letters to the North Pole.
