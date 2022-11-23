Santa Claus Fulton

Santa Claus stands next to a mailbox with letters at Fulton’s Christmas Tree Lighting event in 2021.

 File photo

FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event will take place Dec. 3 in Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building.

Activities are scheduled from 4-6 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.

Recommended for you