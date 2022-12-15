top story Sandy Creek man charged with sex abuse of children under 11 By KEN STURTZ ksturtz@palltimes.com Dec 15, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lee Cooper Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SANDY CREEK — An Oswego County man has been accused of sexually abusing two children younger than 11 years old.Lee Cooper, 42, of Sandy Creek, was charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sex abuse by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Wednesday.The victims were younger than 11 years old and knew Cooper, the Sheriff’s Office said, without providing details about the circumstances of the case. A message left with a sheriff’s office spokesman was not immediately returned Thursday. Deputies assigned to the case are continuing to investigate.Cooper was arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and ordered held at the county jail on $10,000 bail or $50,000 bond. The sheriff’s office said an order of protection was issued for the victims in the case. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton panel to recommend new logo, mascot DEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’ Oswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying down Fulton cuts tax rate, increases services Influenza cases on the rise in Oswego County and nationally State audit suggests minor changes Latest e-Edition December 15, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRestaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire‘We’re hoping that everybody responsible is brought to justice’Police: Mother, cousin sexually abused woman for 7 yearsMannion leads Senate race amid long recountDavid J. ReidyLisa Waldron accused of stealing disability checks from sonScriba firefighters douse mobile home fireMichael Anthony Quigley Sr.Fulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical LeadersLand Bank demolishes longtime Hannibal eyesore ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.