Lisa West Salvation Army

Lisa West volunteers at the Salvation Army's red kettle in Paul's Big M in Oswego six days a week. She's volunteered with the organization since 1985. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO  — As the donations trickled in Monday afternoon at the Salvation Army’s red kettle stationed inside the doors of Paul’s Big M in Oswego, Linda West wasn’t worried.

West, of Oswego, has volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army since 1985 and knows from experience when to expect crowds. There’s a midmorning rush at the grocery store and then traffic drops off until the early afternoon, she said. Then it picks up again when people stop on their way home from work.

