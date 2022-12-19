OSWEGO — As the donations trickled in Monday afternoon at the Salvation Army’s red kettle stationed inside the doors of Paul’s Big M in Oswego, Linda West wasn’t worried.
West, of Oswego, has volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army since 1985 and knows from experience when to expect crowds. There’s a midmorning rush at the grocery store and then traffic drops off until the early afternoon, she said. Then it picks up again when people stop on their way home from work.
The spot West volunteers at is just one of 11 kettle locations throughout Oswego County.
With only a few days left until Christmas, the Salvation Army in Oswego County is about halfway to its $70,000 goal and is still looking for volunteers at its kettles to help with the final push. Christmas Eve is the last day bell ringers staff the kettles.
Most days the Salvation Army only has enough volunteers to staff six of its kettles throughout the county. The struggle to recruit volunteers was especially pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lt. Alyxandra Allen.
"People were just afraid to be in public," she said. "It’s just been a very interesting turnaround since last year.”
While still short on volunteers, she said this year people were much more comfortable with being out in public, and many groups and individuals have stepped up to help.
The Price Chopper in Fulton is the most popular kettle for volunteers right now, Allen said. The Walmarts in Central Square and Oswego are also popular with volunteers, she said.
It’s harder to find bell ringers for the Tops in Mexico and Pulaski as well as outside the Big Lots and JCPenney in Oswego.
West and her husband belong to the Salvation Army and volunteer regularly at its soup kitchen, food pantry and AA meetings. They also volunteer as bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s annual holiday fundraising campaign.
Each day – except Sunday – West is at Paul’s Big M by 10 a.m., staffing the kettle there on and off until 6 p.m.
Then she helps count and deposit the donations. The days can be long and although she’s usually tired by 6 p.m., West said she enjoys it.
“It’s the people. I think of all of these people as my family,” she said, noting that she has plenty of relatives in her life. “But still I think of everybody I meet as my family.”
In Oswego County, the Salvation Army runs food pantries in Fulton and Oswego, as well as programs for children and to help end generational poverty. Donations to the Salvation Army can also be made online.
Allen said the Salvation Army is taking volunteers through the week. Even ringing the bell for just an hour can help, she said. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact 315-343-6491.
“And we will try our hardest to get them in on the schedule,” she said.
West said she will be at the Salvation Army’s kettle at Paul’s Big M each day through Christmas Eve when she’ll be collecting donations in her uniform.
