OSWEGO — A bust commemorating a leader who helped give refuge to those fleeing Europe during World War II was unveiled Monday.
A crowd gathered at the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter and Museum on East Seventh Street to welcome Donald Smart back to Oswego to honor his father, Joseph Smart, who helped guide more than 900 refugees during World War II to sanctuary at Fort Ontario.
Mayor Billy Barlow, Council members Robert Corradino and Kevin Hill, who is also the Safe Haven Board president, were alongside Smart for the unveiling of the bust.
The presentation was followed by a champagne toast.
Joseph Smart acted as the director of the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter, before resigning in 1945 to head the Friends of Fort Ontario Guest Refugees organization.
Donald Smart recounted the moment his father was chosen to become head of the organization. It would be a paramount decision that would determine the fate of almost 1,000 refugees who were at risk of being taken back to a home that was possibly no longer after the devastation of World War II.
“The refugees learned that the Army was preparing a boat to take the refugees back to Europe,” Smart said.” The Refugee Advisory Committee asked my father for an opportunity to meet with him immediately.”
The discussions went late into the event, Smart recalled. Bedtime came and went, and by the end of it all, Joseph Smart became the new head of the organization, securing sanctuary for many that would have nothing left back home.
The bust was originally presented to Joseph Smart in 1945 and was created by German sculptress and painter Miriam Sommerburg. She herself was a resident at the refugee shelter, having fled from her home in Hamburg. Sommerburg has works featured in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Most notable are “Behind the Fence” and a musical “The Golden Fence,” which was performed by refugees at the shelter, according to the Holocaust Museum.
The bust is crafted from unfired clay with painted patina, an appearance that otherwise forms on the surface of bronze of similar metals.
Donald Smart joined the Army in 1948. He spent 17 weeks in basic training in South Carolina before he was shipped to Europe, where he said he played in an Army band. He learned of the gift of the bust from his mother, who was living in Reno, Nevada at the time. Smart said he was unable to find the picture of his father being presented with the bust.
“I think the institution (Safe Haven) has a picture of the sculptor (Sommerburg) and my father both with big smiles on their faces at the handing over,” Smart said. “ And I hope that picture gets to me.”
Smart had a second chance Monday to see the bust in person and he was very grateful, not just for the opportunity, but for what it represents in its entirety.
“You folks are lucky, I think, to be in such a wonderful business,” Smart said. “It’s wonderful to have an employer and an employment that involves honor and important decisions. I congratulate you all for that.”
The Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum is open Memorial Day to Labor Day, Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Labor Day to Memorial Day, Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.