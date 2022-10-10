OSWEGO — A community that has vowed to never forget atrocities committed during World War II came together to celebrate the restoration and reopening of a museum that protects the incredible stories of 1,000 refugees that sought shelter in Oswego.
Crowds gathered under a tent set up on the lawn just across the way from the Safe Haven Museum at 1 p.m. Sunday for a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by state, city and Fort Ontario Refugee Emergency Shelter board officials, to formally celebrate the museum’s reopening.
Some notable speakers at the event included New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and representatives from the offices of Congressman John Katko, Sen. Patty Ritchie, Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Kristen Gillibrand.
The museum, which was founded in 1989, recently underwent a facelift to enhance its exhibits, which preserve and tell the impactful stories of the 1,000 refugees who came to America during World War II. Acting Fort Ontario Refugee Emergency Shelter board president Audrey Hurley said the exhibit, with more than 30 pieces, is a lot more interactive.
“We are very fortunate to have been awarded a $100,000 grant secured by State Senator (Patty) Ritchie,” Hurley said. “Her support for the museum, along with a grant from the Oswego County Foundation Committee, allowed us the extraordinary opportunity to update and redesign our museum into 32 technologically sophisticated, interactive exhibits that tell the incredible story of the Fort Ontario refugees.”
Some of the improvements include a mobile phone app that allows guests to take a virtual tour of the site. The Safe Haven mobile app can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple Store for free.
Plans were underway to renovate the museum prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum remained closed due to restrictions, but crews were able to implement renovation plans and improvements during the downtime.
One effort is the continued lobbying to give National Park status to the grounds where Fort Ontario and the museum are located, something Katko, Gillibrand and Schumer have strongly supported.
Gillibrand, who was not present at Sunday’s event, said in a statement delivered by spokesperson Isabella Woo that she was “grateful for the continued dedication to preserve an archive of history of the refugees,” and celebrated the site as the only shelter for the refugees in the United States during World War II.
“This is why I, along with my colleagues, Majority Leader Schumer and Congress on Capitol Hill, have to push for Fort Ontario’s Designation as a National Park,” Woo said on behalf of Gillibrand. “By providing a rich cultural education to these events, you are offering our local communities and visitors around the world the opportunity to gain exposure to history and Oswego.”
A spokesperson from Schumer’s office said on the senator’s behalf that he will do anything in his power to see that the site gains National Historic Park status. Schumer had previously sponsored and passed legislation to begin the process.
Katko, who also was not able to attend, gave the Safe Haven Museum a certificate of Congressional Recognition.
Hurley also honored Oswego City Common Council Vice President Kevin Hill, who is a former president of the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter board.
“The museum has been a grateful recipient of the time and attention that Kevin Hill devoted to the many hard won accomplishments for the organization during his tenure as president,” Hurley said. “We are also the beneficiaries of Kevin Hill’s strategic network that garnered gifts and grants awards, which helped to launch the museum’s renovation and its high tech internet and historically relevant exhibits that we celebrate today.”
Family members of refugees, who once found shelter behind the walls of Fort Ontario, were there in honor of their relative and to bear witness to the efforts done to protect their legacy. It was also a reminder of just how important preserving history is, while making sure its meaning is passed down coherently and effectively.
“Sadly, as time passes, so do the refugees. It is up to us, through these new exhibits dedicated to the former refugees, that we ensure the story is told time and time again to new generations,” Hurley said. “Safe Haven exists with no federal or state funding, and your donation and yearly membership ensure that this museum remains the world’s only testament to the American effort to provide shelter for refugees during the holocaust.”
