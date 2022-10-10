Safe Haven ribbon cutting

Local officials officially cut the ribbon on the restored and reopened Safe Haven Museum in Oswego.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — A community that has vowed to never forget atrocities committed during World War II came together to celebrate the restoration and reopening of a museum that protects the incredible stories of 1,000 refugees that sought shelter in Oswego.

Crowds gathered under a tent set up on the lawn just across the way from the Safe Haven Museum at 1 p.m. Sunday for a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by state, city and Fort Ontario Refugee Emergency Shelter board officials, to formally celebrate the museum’s reopening.

