FULTON — In celebration of National Rural Health Day, the Rural Health Network (RHN) of Oswego County recognized two community members for their exceptional leadership and their work as advocates for Oswego County health providers and residents.

Oswego Health’s Emergency Department Director Jen Fassano, RN, and Tina Bourgeois, senior LPN at the Oswego County Health Department, were honored with the Rural Health Network’s Rural Health Champion Award for their dedication to improving services within the county. 

Recommended for you