OSWEGO — The return of Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In for its “75-plus-one” anniversary on March 30 will mark a triumphant homecoming for enthusiastic owner Jason Livesey, who said he is eager to make new memories with customers from all over central New York.
The iconic lakeside restaurant — known for its fried clams, kiddie kippers, and Texas hots — is set to bring a return to normalcy for its regional customers after two years of extended health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As these operational restrictions continue to ease off across the state, Livesey said, customers will now be able to order inside the restaurant again. In years prior, the ordering setup included a car line for pickup, as well as online ordering. Online ordering and the option to use buzzers to wait outside to pick up an order will still be available this year, Livesey said.
“We are very happy we were able to keep going during the pandemic, and that we came up with a system that works for us. But that is not the Rudy’s everybody remembers,” he said, noting the last two years did not feel quite the same as the last three decades he has spent working at the drive-in. “Not having anyone inside the building did not allow us to say hello to those people we haven’t seen after the offseason. We are all looking forward to it.”
This year will also mark the official celebration of the seasonal Lake Ontario attraction’s 75th anniversary. While this is actually Rudy’s 76th year in operation, Livesey said he wants to treat this first year “back to normal” as the restaurant’s official anniversary. To celebrate, the restaurant is looking into offering a fireworks display as the summer gets going, Livesey said.
“The comments from the customers during the offseason are what I get the biggest thrill out of,” Livesey said, reflecting on his favorite memories at the lakeside restaurant. “Those memories are the things I take the most pride in. I get to feel like I am a part of people’s growing up and everybody’s experiences in central New York.”
Livesey said he also looks back fondly at the restaurant’s 45th anniversary, which featured a car show, a large fireworks display and other celebratory events.
“That was probably one of the days when we worked the hardest and one of the days when we got the most reward out of working hard,” he said. “We are hoping this year we get to do something similar, where we have a few special events throughout the season.”
Costs of doing business and labor concerns
When the restaurant opens next Wednesday, it will do so with abridged hours. At least until mid April or early May, Livesey said, the restaurant will operate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday. The restaurant will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Part of the change in hours has to do with staff shortages.
“We have become so dependent on younger, high-school aged employees,” Livesey said. “Until we can find some more staff to fill the building, my biggest concern is the hours of operation. The more hours we can be open, the more cost effective everything becomes.”
Livesey added the restaurant is going to try a different approach to the way they traditionally see labor.
“Seeking out quality employees and fairly compensating them at a fair wage has become more important than ever,” he said. “We are (now) taking on employees almost with the idea that this is a longer duration job than just working for the summer. We are past the idea that folks come in to work for a couple of months and then move on. We want to establish relationships with staff that are going to last multiple years.”
Food costs and passing down price increases to the consumer are also a source of concern for Livesey.
“Traditionally Rudy’s has been cost-reasonable on all of our freshly prepared meals, but the market on all those things has changed,” he said. “Seafood, which traditionally was a relatively inexpensive item up until a few years ago, has now become a premium item. The price of our fish is going up faster than the price of other meat.”
As an example, Livesey said his restaurant is looking at $20 for a pound of scallops.
These price increases on seafood are not exclusive to Rudy’s.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of finfish and shellfish rose 18.8 percent from June 2020. Halibut soared from $16 a pound to $28, while blue crab skyrocketed from $18 to $44 — an increase of more than 140 percent.
“The prices right now for the last year and a half, you cannot even pin them down, you are at the mercy of the suppliers,” Livesey said. “We normally don’t do any price increases once we start the season, so we are trying to anticipate the increases we are expecting throughout the summer. We have already been told there is going to be a 9 percent increase in a number of products like french fries and other appetizers coming in in April.”
Despite a rise in prices for certain items, Livesey said he does not anticipate these new prices to be out of line with what consumers expect from other companies.
“I honestly believe we are going to be in line with the same increases other companies have had to bake into their products,” he said. “Hopefully we are still going to remain generally affordable for most people, but seafood is getting tough.”
