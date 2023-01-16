OSWEGO — In late 2021, Oswego County legislators voted to use state money to establish a public defender’s office to provide legal representation for defendants who can’t afford a lawyer.
More than a year later, the Office of the Oswego County Public Defender exists in name only.
The office has no attorneys, no secretaries and no physical office space. Oswego County still relies completely on its assigned-counsel program, which allows judges to appoint lawyers from a pre-approved list to represent indigent defendants at taxpayer expense.
County Administrator Phil Church said creating the office has taken longer than intended but that things are still moving forward.
“It’s a process that’s hit a couple of challenges, but at the end of it the people of the county will be better served with a public defender program that meets their needs,” he said.
Since the 1963 landmark Supreme Court case Gideon v. Wanwright, states have been required to provide lawyers for people charged with crimes if they can’t afford their own.
New York put the responsibility and cost on individual counties, leading to a hodgepodge of individual systems. Some counties have government-funded public defender’s offices, others have assigned-counsel systems. In Onondaga County, the government contracts with a legal aid society.
In 2014, the state settled a class-action lawsuit, Hurrell-Harring v. New York, which dealt with inadequate legal representation in several counties. As part of the settlement, the state agreed to provide more money to individual counties to improve their indigent legal services.
It was enough money for Oswego County to create a public defender’s office, Church said. The county had been contemplating the move for several years because of the advantages of having a unified system of defense attorneys with more resources and support.
“The theory is overall it improves the services and representation of the indigent,” Church said.
After legislators created the office, the county began taking applications to run it. But the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the process and made recruiting more challenging. Church said.
The public defender will be appointed for a two-year term and must be an Oswego County resident with at least 10 years of experience as a practicing attorney and three years of trial experience.
The county issued an open call for applications in early 2022 and again in late 2022.
“We just wanted a larger pool to select from,” Church said. “We’re in the process of vetting some candidates.”
While Church declined to discuss the vetting process, he said hiring a public defender has been complicated by the residency requirement and that the public defender will have to build the office from scratch.
“It’s a bit unusual because this isn’t just a public defender’s office that already exists,” he said. “So, the challenge is finding that unique combination of a person with public defense skill and administrative skills to to that.”
A search committee is reviewing applicants and legislators are reviewing salaries for the office. The county’s 2023 budget lists the public defender’s salary as $151,000, but Church said the actual salary will be negotiable based on experience. He said the county’s search committee is hoping to make a recommendation for the legislature’s approval in the next few months.
“We’re ready to go,” he said. “We want to hire as soon as possible.”
Even with a public defender hired, staffing the office won’t be easy.
Oswego County’s assigned-counsel program, which has a budget of about $2.3 million, including about $1 million from the state, has struggled with a lack of attorneys.
District Attorney Greg Oakes said recruiting and retaining enough prosecutors and defense attorneys has long been a problem in rural Oswego County.
“There’s just not a lot of younger attorneys coming in,” he said. “We don’t have as many people sticking around here.”
One problem is residency requirements. The DA’s office operated under similar constraints until 2018 when, desperate to hire more prosecutors, the county convinced the state Legislature to allow it to hire lawyers from adjacent counties. Oakes said a majority of the prosecutors in his office now live outside the county.
Another issue is the relatively low pay for prosecutors and assigned-counsel attorneys. Oakes said he has struggled to keep prosecutors, who make as little as $78,000 a year, from leaving for huge raises at other jobs.
And the state hasn’t raised the $75 hourly rate for the assigned-counsel program since 2004. That’s not a lot of money for a defense attorney who needs to have an office, secretary and insurance, Oakes said.
While the public defender’s office has a budget for 2023 of $2.6 million, all of which is paid for by the state, staffing the office could become more difficult in the future.
Church said the state is considering doubling the hourly rate for assigned-counsel attorneys. If that happens, hiring 12 assistant public defenders at tentative salaries of $73,000 to $107,000 will become even harder.
“So the state’s not doing us any favors,” Church said. “If this passes, the state is going to make it very difficult for us to fill this office.”
