SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker is returning to the “Today” show’s Studio 1A Friday after recovering from a string of health issues and hospital stays, NBC announced Tuesday.
The longtime weather anchor has been off the air since mid-November when he was hospitalized in New York City for a blood clot that traveled from his leg to his lungs.
The medical issues forced the 68-year-old to miss co-hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. He was released from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner but returned to the hospital at the end of November due to compilations.
The second hospital stay forced him to miss co-hosting the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Roker was able to leave the hospital for a second time on Dec. 8.
“Home!” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”
The post included a photo of Roker clad in an Oswego State shirt and jacket as well a photo of him with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and one of him with Roberts and his daughter Leila. Roker’s social media accounts have been flooded with messages of support from fans since he was first hospitalized.
In mid-December he appeared briefly on the “Today” show via a video call from his Manhattan home, sharing an update on his recovery. He said the recent hospital visits had been “a tough slog,” and that he was focusing on regaining his strength before returning to television.
“You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks,” he said. “It’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”
Most viewers don’t realize how physically demanding being on television can be, particularly on morning shows, said Michael Riecke, an assistant professor of broadcasting and mass communication at SUNY Oswego.
“Morning shows take a lot out of you in terms of sleep,” he said. “When you’re trying to recover, it probably takes longer to get back in the groove because your sleep schedule is abnormal.”
Riecke — who taught a broadcasting course with Roker in 2019 — pointed out that weather personalities also typically have to ad lib much of what they say, as opposed to a news anchor reading a script. He said Roker usually moves around quite a bit during the show, pointing out things on the weather map and interacting with fans.
In recent years Roker has endured his share of health problems, including knee replacements and a total hip replacement. In 2020, he had shoulder replacement surgery. He was off the air for two weeks that year for surgery for prostate cancer.
Roker has long been one of SUNY Oswego’s biggest supporters, frequently plugging the college on air and even broadcasting from campus.
He received a bachelor’s degree from Oswego in 1976 but began his broadcasting career before that. He landed a job as the weekend weatherman at WTVH-TV in Syracuse in 1974.
