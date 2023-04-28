OSWEGO — Marek Ptakowski rolls out of bed after 9 a.m. most days, but the SUNY Oswego student had to be up by 6:45 a.m. on Friday so he set four alarms just to be safe.
“It was a miracle I woke up,” said Ptakowski, a senior broadcasting major. “It was a struggle just to get up this morning, but it was worth it.”
Around 7:30 a.m., Ptakowski and several dozen preselected students lined up at SUNY Oswego’s Marano Campus Center. About half an hour later, they were standing outside behind Oswego alumnus Al Roker as he did several live spots for NBC’s “Today” show.
Ptakowski, who is manager of WTOP, the student television station, marveled at the production crew, van and cutting-edge equipment that NBC assembled for what amounted to a two-minute television segment.
“It gives you some perspective of the scale of their productions compared to what we do,” he said. “It was really impressive.”
Roker appeared live from Oswego wearing an orange sweater and blue blazer, the color of Syracuse University. He said at the beginning of the broadcast that he hadn’t thought about it when getting dressed and joked that the SU look couldn’t stand on the Oswego campus. He later changed and appeared in a green Oswego hat and hooded sweatshirt.
He was in Oswego on Thursday for a broadcasting class he usually co-teaches remotely called “building an on-air career” and stayed to do the broadcast from campus Friday morning.
Roker first taught the class in 2019 with Michael Riecke, a broadcasting professor and former anchor at NewsChannel 9 WSYR-TV. This semester was his second time teaching the class with Riecke, who said the college started talking with Roker last fall about doing the class again.
“He had a lot of fun doing it last time,” he said. “And he was interested.”
Most of the semester, Roker appeared in the class via Zoom. Jolie Santiago, a junior broadcasting major, said the class has been the highlight of her week throughout the semester.
“Being in this class has meant a lot to me considering I would have never thought I would be taught by Al Roker himself,” she said.
On the first day of class, she said Roker let them ask all the questions they wanted, which set the tone for the semester. She said Roker is very conversational and informative as a teacher.
For Thursday’s in-person meeting, Riecke said the dozen or so students in the class asked to do a broadcast performance in front of Roker and receive feedback. They met in the WTOP studio, which is named for Roker, and each student was given a story and a list of basic facts.
“And then the students had to turn around and live on camera explain what the story was about,” Riecke said. “It was a great opportunity for the students to show Al what they could do in terms of ad-libbing.”
Riecke said he and Roker provided feedback and that Roker’s advice helped the students with appearing more confident on camera and breaking material down so it’s easier for the audience to understand.
Santiago went last and took Roker’s advice to go outside and practice what she wanted to say, which she said helped her tremendously with the mock broadcast.
One of the most helpful things Roker did was to share stories about times when things went wrong on air, whether it was when a teleprompter crashed or someone screamed behind him during a live spot. Riecke said it helped students in the class understand that everyone makes mistakes or has bad days on air, even a longtime broadcaster such as Roker.
“He has such a genuine interest in teaching students, and that just comes across in his willingness to put this in his very busy schedule,” Riecke said. “For being a celebrity he has an incredible way of just coming down to the students’ level and just connecting with them, even remotely.”
Later on Thursday, Roker and the class had dinner at Canale’s Restaurant.
The class got to chat with Roker and ask him more informal questions, such as his favorite musicians and where he’s traveled in his career.
Roker was in the news last year when he was sidelined by life-threatening health issues.
He was first hospitalized in mid-November, forcing him to miss co-hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. He was released on Thanksgiving but returned to the hospital at the end of November due to complications. Roker was able to leave the hospital again on Dec. 8.
Roker had been dealing with blood clots that developed after he had COVID-19 in September and internal bleeding.
Roker has long been one of SUNY Oswego’s biggest supporters, frequently plugging the college on air. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from Oswego in 1976 but began his broadcasting career before that. He landed a job as the weekend weatherman at WTVH-TV in Syracuse in 1974.
