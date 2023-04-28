Al Roker at SUNY Oswego

NBC weatherman Al Roker appears live on the “Today” show Friday morning from the SUNY Oswego campus as students look on. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Marek Ptakowski rolls out of bed after 9 a.m. most days, but the SUNY Oswego student had to be up by 6:45 a.m. on Friday so he set four alarms just to be safe.

“It was a miracle I woke up,” said Ptakowski, a senior broadcasting major. “It was a struggle just to get up this morning, but it was worth it.”

