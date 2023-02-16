Al Roker teaching

“Today” show weather forecaster and SUNY Oswego graduate Al Roker addresses the class while riding in a car in New York City, accompanied by onsite professor Michael Riecke. Roker’s previous interview went long, and he used the occasion to demonstrate the importance of being flexible in the news business.

 Mike Perkins photo

OSWEGO — Al Roker was running late recently from an interview he was conducting in Queens, so he joined the class he was co-teaching at SUNY Oswego via Zoom, from the back seat of a car.

Roker said the interview was supposed to be done before class time, and he used this as a lesson for the students.

