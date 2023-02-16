OSWEGO — Al Roker was running late recently from an interview he was conducting in Queens, so he joined the class he was co-teaching at SUNY Oswego via Zoom, from the back seat of a car.
Roker said the interview was supposed to be done before class time, and he used this as a lesson for the students.
“You have to be flexible in this kind of work,” Roker told the class in Marano Campus Center on the SUNY Oswego campus. “A few nights ago my wife and I were supposed to meet for dinner, and I had to do a ‘Nightly News’ weather report, so we changed plans.”
Roker has joined with professor Michael Riecke to help prepare students for potential television careers.
The class, in CMA 490-Building, meets on Thursdays for an hour and 20 minutes and has a dozen students, mostly communications majors.
Kyle Spisak, 21, said the prospect of having Roker and Riecke pass off their learned knowledge of how TV presentations work was appealing to him.
“Professor Riecke has more of a news reporter approach to class,” said Spisak. “So he has more of a technical knowledge of editing packages and setting them up.
“Al is more of a host so he can help us with the live on-air part of it,” Spisak continued.
“So he’s showing us how to roll with the punches live.”
SUNY Oswego first approached Roker about teaching a class in 2019. He joined up with Riecke for the fall semester of 2019 to teach the class for the first time. This is the second time the university has offered this course.
Roker has worked in television since the 1970s and began working full time on NBC’s “Today” show in 1996. Roker graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
Roker joked that Oswego met his stringent requirements when he chose to go there.
“I could afford it and they accepted me,” Roker said in an interview with The Palladium-Times.
Roker noted that many of his professors in the communication department were still working professionals while they were teaching him.
“It was a smaller school, which can be good,” said Roker. “At a larger university, you might not get the kind of personal hands-on experience you can get at a school like Oswego.”
NEEDED A SCIENCE CLASS
When Roker arrived at Oswego from Queens, he was looking for a class to take for a science requirement.
One of his roommates suggested he try meteorology. The rest is history.
Roker said not only wasn’t he looking to be a weatherman on TV, he had zero interest in being on television.
“I was looking to be in TV, not on it,” Roker said. “I wanted to be a writer or producer.”
Roker credits two of his professors at Oswego for recognizing his potential as an on-air talent.
Professors Lewis O’Donnell and Socrates Sampson helped him get his audition tape together, Roker said.
Both professors worked at WHEN (now WTVH-5) when they were teaching Roker and helped him start his career in broadcasting when he was still a student.
Riecke joined the faculty of the communications department at SUNY Oswego in 2011 after working the previous 10 years at WSYR-TV in Syracuse.
Riecke is on campus every day and handles the day-to-day aspects for the class, like setting assignments.
Before he started teaching remotely, Roker said he worried that speaking to students he could not see and interact with would be more difficult than it has been.
“I speak to millions of people every day,” said Roker. “But I can’t see all of them.”
During a recent class, Riecke assigned each student a quick video assignment. Each student was to sit at a desk, read the same stories — two in news and one in sports — off of a teleprompter. The idea was to help the students get comfortable in front of the camera.
Roker told the students to use the teleprompter as a reference when filming their pieces. Roker estimated that in the 15 hours a week that he’s involved in the “Today” show, the teleprompter goes down close to 20 times.
“When I started, the prompter was paper on a conveyor belt; now, it’s all computers,” Roker said. “And as we all know computers go down occasionally, and then you don’t have a prompter.”
Roker stated the importance of having a copy of the script in front of you, so if the teleprompter goes down you’re not struggling to keep up.
“A lot of what I say is unscripted,” Roker said. “But I familiarize myself with the script before I get on set every day.”
A TIP ABOUT TONE
Roker also shared a tip for tone of voice matching the story he’s reading.
“A lot of times if I’m doing a lighthearted story, I’ll write fun or smile on my script,” Roker said.
Conversely, Roker said he wants to make sure he doesn’t leave his co-hosts hanging out to dry.
“I look at what the transition into commercial after coming out of weather is,” said Roker. “I don’t want to make a joke if the next story is about something serious.”
Roker gave tips about pacing and breath control to the students as well.
“If the story is about something complicated like finance or legal issues, you want to go slower so the audience can digest the information,” Roker said.
Roker explained that talking loudly can be a natural instinct, and if he’s doing a story outside the instinct is to speak loudly so he can be heard.
“But you’ve got a microphone, so you don’t have to do that,” Roker said.
Roker said the best teacher in broadcasting is experience.
“If you look at any broadcaster from year one and then look at them again two years later, they will have evolved for the better,” Roker said. “When I went from D.C. to Cleveland, I went from five newscasts a week to 15, and I got exponentially better.”
Roker said he decided to teach the class because he was mentored by experienced journalists early in his career and wanted to do the same for these students.
“I thought I could help in passing on whatever knowledge I have, to help students learn,” he said in an interview after class was over.
“I LOVE SUNY OSWEGO”
When SUNY Oswego named its television studio after him he said he was deeply honored.
“When they came to me with that, I was blown away by the gesture,” said Roker. “I love SUNY Oswego.”
SUNY Oswego Officer in Charge Mary C. Toale said students will learn from Roker’s insights.
“Al Roker’s generosity of time and willingness to share his talent and expertise with our students as they prepare for their own successful careers is incredible,” she said in a statement. “The insights and experience he is passing along to our students is a gift these students will relish for years to come.”
Roker, 68, said he was feeling better after a recent health scare. He was sidelined with blood clots in his lungs from November of last year until the first week of January.
“I was ready to come back,” Roker said. “You need a certain energy level to do this, and coming back to work helped me get that energy level back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.