Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 10th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Robert Oliver Sr. was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Nov. 8, 1812. As a boy he was reportedly a frequent companion of Sir Walter Scott. He and Margaret Sangester were married on June 3, 1833, and shortly thereafter migrated to Canada before moving to the United States. According to a story Margaret wrote, the couple arrived in Oswego on May 10, 1834.

