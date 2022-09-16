Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 10th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Robert Oliver Sr. was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Nov. 8, 1812. As a boy he was reportedly a frequent companion of Sir Walter Scott. He and Margaret Sangester were married on June 3, 1833, and shortly thereafter migrated to Canada before moving to the United States. According to a story Margaret wrote, the couple arrived in Oswego on May 10, 1834.
Oliver established a thriving wholesale and retail meat market on Water Street, later moving the business to the city’s west side. He built a smoke house at the corner of West Fourth and Cayuga Street opposite West Park. Oliver Smoked Hams were reportedly very popular among Oswego City residents.
Oliver also sold fresh vegetables. He owned gardens and orchards and proudly exhibited produce at local fairs. “Robert Oliver’s vegetables were remarked by every one, and was a display of what the earth will yield.” He became associated with the Oswego County Agricultural Society, organized in 1840, and later with the Oswego Falls Agricultural Society, founded in 1856. He served as first vice president in the latter group in 1862 and was elected president for 1865, 1867, and 1868.
He was one of the first aldermen elected when Oswego became a city in 1848 and an education commissioner when the Oswego Training School was established. His name was frequently mentioned in the reports of local Republican party’s affairs.
Oliver was an early member of Frontier City Lodge No. 422 F & A M which was organized in January 1857. He was elected steward for 1862 and marshal for 1874.
Oliver was one of the original members of the Old Oswego Guards (48th Militia), as reported by the Oswego Daily Times in 1892: “He early displayed a decided taste for military matters and in the organization of the Oswego Guards, a military organization of that day, he became one of its most efficient members.”
He was also a founding member and first president of St. Andrew’s Society, organized in 1874. An article appearing in the Oswego Daily Times on Nov. 2, 1877, reported that Oliver had spoken the previous evening during a program detailing Scottish Halloween customs.
A fixture at civic celebrations, he was for many years a marshal or aide for the annual July 4 parade. In 1878 he was the planning committee’s chairman.
Robert and Margaret were the parents of 11 children, 10 of whom reached adulthood. Three of the boys, Robert, John, and Joseph, were Civil War soldiers. John, a captain in Co. H, 81st Regiment, was seriously wounded at the Battle of Fair Oaks, Virginia, in May 1862, losing the use of his right arm.
Joseph was a captain in Co. B, 5th Wisconsin Regiment. At the Battle of Brandy Station, Virginia, on June 9, 1863, his leg was so severely injured that it had to be amputated.
Robert Oliver Jr. was born on Aug. 7, 1836 in Oswego City. He went into business with his father and in 1859 bought the meat market. According to an advertisement appearing in a local newspaper he offered fresh and salted meat, “superior quality” vegetables, and ice.
Like his father and brothers, Robert Jr. received his initial military training in the Old Oswego Guards. He was among the first men in Oswego County to volunteer for service in the Civil War, enlisting in the 24th Regiment on May 17, 1861, and mustering in as first lieutenant and adjutant. He was promoted to major on Sept. 29, 1862, and to lieutenant colonel on Jan. 16, 1863. According to his muster card he was “in command of the regiment from his promotion to major the latter part of November 1862.”
The 24th Regiment participated in many of the war’s best-known and costliest battles: Second Bull Run, Antietam, Fredericksburg, and Chancellorsville. A notation in The Town Clerks’ Registers reveals that Oliver participated in all the battles in which the regiment took part. When the regiment mustered out at Elmira, New York, on May 29, 1863, he returned to Oswego and to his meat market.
Oliver’s association with the military continued. He was one of 50 men who formed Company E, Second Battalion Cavalry New York State National Guard on June 8, 1870 and was chosen its first lieutenant.
In addition to holding membership in Frontier City Lodge No. 422, he was also a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons (RAM) and Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar (KT).
On Nov. 2, 1859, Oliver married Pattie D. Wood. They were the parents of Junius W., Joseph Francis, and Robert.
Robert Oliver Jr. suffered from chronic diarrhea contracted during his military service. When he suddenly and unexpectedly died on March 17, 1871, Dr. James B. Murdoch, the family physician, determined that the cause of death was a ruptured duodenal ulcer, resulting in septicemia.
Oliver’s death was the subject of lengthy newspaper articles, one written anonymously and appearing in the Oswego Daily Palladium: “Our friend needed no more years to make his life a success; no more to erase the past. He had done his duty from the first: as a soldier, as a citizen, a husband, father, friend, there was no stain on him. He was a brave, true, earnest, gentle man.”
The Oswego Advertiser and Times detailed his funeral: “The funeral of the late Lieut.-Colonel Robert Oliver was attended from Christ Church yesterday, and was one of the most imposing funeral pageants ever witnessed in the city. Aside from the large number participating in the procession, the church was early thronged, and the streets along the line were crowded with spectators.” Among those who conducted Oliver’s body to Riverside Cemetery were military associates, family friends, members of the Knights Templar “in full costume” and Masonic order “in regalia.” Also appearing was Dick, Oliver’s beloved war horse.
Robert left his property to Pattie and the children but he specified in his will that his father should care for Dick, whom the elder Oliver rode in July 4 parades for many years. When Dick died in January 1885 at the age of 33, his obituary rivaled that of his human.
Colonel Oliver’s esteem among his former comrades was evidenced when the charter members of Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Post No. 65 gave the organization his name. The Robert Oliver, Jr. Sons of Union Veterans Post was established in May 1884, demonstrating the community’s enduring memory of the man.
When Oliver Sr. died on Feb. 28, 1892, the Oswego Daily Times noted: “For several years past Mr. Oliver has lived a rather retired life so far as business is concerned, but his well known form and his general demeanor has always been one of the best known and warmly welcomed upon the streets.” He and Margaret, who died on Dec. 5, 1898, are buried in Riverside Cemetery in the family plot, as is Pattie who died in Ogdensburg on June 4, 1909.
