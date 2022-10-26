River View Pediatrics

Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. This digital rendering shows the building entrance. 

 Rendering courtesy of In Architects, Syracuse.

FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced that River View Pediatrics, 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for its practice.

“This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local supermarket for nearly 60 years, is getting a wonderful, new purpose helping the health and wellness of children in Fulton and surrounding communities,” Michaels said. “We are extremely excited for the River View team and for the patients they serve, as well as the new jobs and growth they anticipate and are planning for.”

Recommended for you