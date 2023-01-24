Ulises Mejias

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The rise in artificial intelligence (AI) technology has caused concerns among many for potential use in academic dishonesty, but SUNY Oswego communication studies professor Ulises Mejias notes that limitations still exist, and that the process provides an opportunity for reflection.

“We are living in an interesting moment,” said Mejias, whose research specialties include how technology impacts daily life. While he doesn’t currently see or expect widespread student cheating, he does ponder “what happens when you introduce a technology that makes it so easy to do so, in almost undetectable ways?”

