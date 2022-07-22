OSWEGO — Crews working on the capital project meant to renovate Oswego City schools have found concerning issues with water and sewage infrastructure, which school district administrators have said could pose “public safety” issues and necessitate immediate remediation.
Construction crews have been working on phase 3A of Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) $63.1 million capital project since April, which would bring several facility improvements to the district’s elementary schools. This phase of the project is set to cost the district about $8.67 million based on bids and projections estimated by project managers from Syracuse-based architecture firm King+King, which is overseeing the capital project.
This phase of the project has an expected wrap-up date sometime in the fall of 2023, officials have said at previous OCSD Board of Education meetings.
At Tuesday’s Board meeting, OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said construction crews found two major issues while working on phase 3A at Charles E. Riley Elementary School. Remediation projects to tackle both issues, which were approved unanimously by the Board later that night, are expected to cost the district $114,603.68, which will come from the capital project construction contingency budget.
“While completing repair work outside of the building, contractors found a hole full of water, and there was a leak coming from the building’s water line, which requires some immediate repair,” Calvin said of the first remediation project.
After requesting bids, Calvin said, estimates came back higher than expected. The finalized figures for this project include $48,905 for extraction, backfill, prep and blacktop patch to be handled by Shawn Malone Excavating, a Hannibal-based contractor. Another $32,590 is also to be paid to Oswego Mechanical Inc. for materials and labor, Calvin said.
The second remediation project, the superintendent said, will help repair damaged storm drain and sanitary lines.
“There are two lines that go out to the end of the building. There is a sanitary (drain line) and there is a storm drain line,” Calvin said. “Some pumps have failed and have been resulting in an area that is filling up with water. The sanitary lines have deteriorated to the extent that (crews found) raw sewage in a crawl space. There is also pitting of some of the building’s concrete pillars due to the water damage.”
The cost estimate for remediation work is $33,107, the superintendent said.
“We have areas to get money from to do the repair and these are public safety issues that need to get fixed right away,” he added.
Craig Dailey, a project manager with King+King, said costs for the project would come from the overall capital projects building contingency line.
“We are currently carrying a balance of $4.1 million,” he said. “It is a healthy budget.”
Dailey also warned of the dangers of not correcting these water issues soon.
“If we don’t get control of our water line leak and the line breaks during the school year, the building shuts down until that is replaced,” Dailey said. “It is also leaking water into the building, which is a concern. There are no issues with the structure that has been deteriorating by this leak, but we are concerned that if the condition continues that it could potentially be a concern down the road.”
Work on the water leak, according to a memo reviewed by The Palladium-Times, is supposed to span the summer. No other details on remediation work have been shared by the district at this time.
Below is the full list of proposed upgrades expected in phase 3A:
Kingsford Park Elementary School and Fitzhugh Park Elementary School:
Replacement of existing floor finishes
Reconstruction of select interior wall surfaces
Replacement of select exterior masonry
Replacement of original domestic water and sanitary systems
Charles E. Riley Elementary School:
Reconstruction of interior classroom wall systems
Mechanical system upgrades and replacements
Replacement of interior door systems and hardware
Replacement of original domestic water and sanitary systems
Minetto Elementary School:
Reconstruction of interior classroom wall systems
Mechanical system upgrades and replacements
Replacement of interior door systems and hardware
Replacement of original domestic water and sanitary systems
Caulking of exterior masonry
Replacement of select exterior door and window system
Asphalt pavement replacement and drainage improvements
