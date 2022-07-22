OSWEGO — Crews working on the capital project meant to renovate Oswego City schools have found concerning issues with water and sewage infrastructure, which school district administrators have said could pose “public safety” issues and necessitate immediate remediation.

Construction crews have been working on phase 3A of Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) $63.1 million capital project since April, which would bring several facility improvements to the district’s elementary schools. This phase of the project is set to cost the district about $8.67 million based on bids and projections estimated by project managers from Syracuse-based architecture firm King+King, which is overseeing the capital project.

Tags

Recommended for you