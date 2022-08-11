Ridin' for the Paws

Shown is a group photo from a previous Ridin’ for the Paws event. This year’s Ridin’ for the Paws is set for Aug. 14 at the Fulton Elks Lodge. The event will include a motorcycle ride followed by entertainment, dinner, and raffles. Proceeds benefit Paws Across Oswego County, a nonprofit animal rescue group.

 Photo provided

FULTON — The 10th annual Ridin’ for the Paws will be held this Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Fulton Elks Lodge.

Ridin’ for the Paws is an event that Mary Simmons and Beth Holland put together every year to benefit Paws Across Oswego County, a nonprofit animal rescue based in Oswego. 

