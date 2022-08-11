Shown is a group photo from a previous Ridin’ for the Paws event. This year’s Ridin’ for the Paws is set for Aug. 14 at the Fulton Elks Lodge. The event will include a motorcycle ride followed by entertainment, dinner, and raffles. Proceeds benefit Paws Across Oswego County, a nonprofit animal rescue group.
FULTON — The 10th annual Ridin’ for the Paws will be held this Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Fulton Elks Lodge.
Ridin’ for the Paws is an event that Mary Simmons and Beth Holland put together every year to benefit Paws Across Oswego County, a nonprofit animal rescue based in Oswego.
“Paws does a lot of extensive animal stuff. It’s not just taking in the animal and then finding a home for it, so we try to do an event every year to help raise additional funds to help them as an organization be able to help animals that are in need of more than just an adoption type scenario,” Simmons said.
The event features a motorcycle ride, entertainment, dinner, raffles, and more.
“People pay to ride and then they come back and have a meal and enjoy music,” Simmons said. “This year we have seven to eight live auction items, over 200 raffle items, and we specifically did about 10 to 12 vendors sort of focused on animal- and motorcycle-based type products for the community.”
Vendors that will be attending the event include 316 Creative Living, Woodchips and Stitches, KiarisBowtique, Haley Noel, Wood U 4 Cancer, Tammy Skinner, Megalicious Dog Treats, Project Linus, Melissa Kleingardner, Ernie Mears, Kristina KEMP and Grandpa Jon’s Chili Sauce.
Bruce LePorte will also be at the event with the Traveling Memorial Wall for Fallen Bikers, a tribute to those who have passed away in motorcycle accidents.
“Bruce goes to multiple different motorcycle events in upstate New York,” Simmons said. “It is a wall that he created years back that are people who have been in motorcycle accidents and have passed away, and he will be there as well with that wall displayed at the front of the event.”
Entertainment will be provided by Wired for Sound DJ/Karaoke Service, and samples from Lock 1 Distilling Co. will be available.
The ride goes for about 65 to 70 miles, and is anticipated to take between an hour and an hour and a half, according to Simmons. Ridin’ for the Paws was still held in 2020 and 2021, and Simmons is anticipating hundreds of people to attend this year.
“Between motorcycles and the local community we’re expecting several hundred,” Simmons said. “We were at the Elks for the first time last year and we had over 90 bikes participate in the event, plus the community coming out, and being our 10-year anniversary event, we have some larger motorcycle organizations that have stepped up, so we’re anticipating several hundred people.”
Simmons encourages people to attend the event to support the cause and the community.
“Personally, I feel like it’s a good opportunity to help support a local animal organization that does a lot for our community, and it’s an opportunity to support local small businesses and give back to the community,” Simmons said.
Ridin’ for the Paws will be held at the Fulton Elks Lodge, located at 57 Pierce Drive. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and kickstands will be up at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.