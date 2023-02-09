Nerissa Conklin, Richardson-Bates House Museum

SUNY Oswego intern Nerissa Conklin sprays water on a sheet of protective plastic Thursday at the Richardson-Bates House Museum in Oswego before applying it to a window. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO   — In a dimly lit room at the Richardson-Bates House Museum, Nerissa Conklin carefully peeled off the protective layer on a giant piece of plastic designed to block the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

She sprayed it with water and, carefully holding it with both hands, climbed up a stepladder. Then she lined up the film, pressed it onto a window and squeegeed away the water.

