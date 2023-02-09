OSWEGO — In a dimly lit room at the Richardson-Bates House Museum, Nerissa Conklin carefully peeled off the protective layer on a giant piece of plastic designed to block the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.
She sprayed it with water and, carefully holding it with both hands, climbed up a stepladder. Then she lined up the film, pressed it onto a window and squeegeed away the water.
Conklin, a senior studying anthropology at SUNY Oswego, was one of several student interns on Thursday helping the museum prepare to reopen for tours in the spring. When it does, the museum will be notably brighter.
The Oswego County Historical Society, which owns the museum, received a grant from the Oswego Community Foundation for UV protective film for the historic house’s windows.
Mary Kay Stone, president of the historical society, said the museum had found documentation that protective film had been applied to the windows in the 1970s, but that it is effective for only about eight to 10 years.
“I wasn’t sure if there was film on these windows at all until we took a close look and detected it on the edges,” Stone said. “It means we had to keep our shutters closed because it was no longer filtering out the harmful UV rays.”
The Richardson-Bates House, 135 E. Third St., was constructed for Maxwell B. Richardson, a local attorney and two-term mayor of Oswego. In 1867, he commissioned a Tuscan villa-style house. It was an addition to the family homestead, which had been built on the property in the 1840s.
In 1887, the homestead was demolished to make way for a new wing, which was completed in 1889. The opulent interior decor reflects 19th century Victorian styles. In 1946, the family donated the house and 90% of the original furnishings and contents to the historical society.
To protect the original carpets, furniture and paintings from being damaged, the historical society keeps the window shutters closed. When the museum’s volunteers give tours, they often have to explain why it’s so dark inside the house.
The first-floor chandeliers are original to the house and use coal gas, so the museum has to rely on floor and table lamps to illuminate the rooms.
The lack of natural lighting makes it difficult to fully appreciate the house’s décor, Stone said. When she once briefly opened the shutters in the library, she was surprised by how many details she was able to see in the natural light.
The historical society’s board has wanted to apply protective film to the windows for several years, but the volunteer organization didn’t have the extra money for the project.
“The money we raise pretty much goes for operating expenses,” Stone said. “But to be able to open up all the shutters was a luxury, not a necessity.”
With the grant the historical society hopes to apply new UV film to windows in all of the period rooms downstairs as well as some of the windows upstairs.
Two interns began working on the project in January. The most time-consuming part has been using razor blades to remove the old protective film. Stone said the window treatments would be finished by the time the museum opens in the spring.
Although the historical society still plans to keep the shutters closed when the museum isn’t open, Stone said the difference would be instantly noticeable to visitors.
“It’ll be great,” she said. “People will love it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.