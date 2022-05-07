FULTON — The Fulton Parks and Recreation Department is shifting into high gear with its iRacing initiative by partnering with Siemens Industries, Inc. Energy and Environmental Solutions and the Fulton City School District’s new esports lab.
Since February when Chris Waldron, director of Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department, introduced the idea of a city-sponsored iRacing league, people have flocked to sign up.
iRacing, the subscription-based online video game created in 2008, has had so much success for its realistic look and feel, it’s used by professional racers for practice and entertainment.
In the game, drivers operate digital simulators with onscreen tracks to race NASCAR, Off Road, Formula 1, Dirt cars and more.
In Oswego County, with its many racing enthusiasts that flock to Fulton and Oswego speedways, iRacing has grown rapidly.
Now the FCSD esports lab has included a program of its own and created an iRacing lab where students can build simulators, consisting of a steering wheel, brake and accelerator pedals, a shifter, and a video monitor, all made possible by a $7,000 donation from Siemens, a global company focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization, according to siemens.com.
“We have a responsibility to contribute to the prosperity and progress of the communities we serve,” said David Turner, regional manager. “Siemens has worked with the Fulton School District for more than 20 years and we are proud to support this exciting program. This is an important opportunity to get young people involved in a positive, fun activity that helps them build their STEAM skills. At Siemens, we seek to use our real-world experience as a global innovator in technology to bring new opportunities to empower local students and prepare them for the future. Siemens assisted with the pilot and looks forward to supporting the build-out of the overall program as a strategic partner.”
Waldron said the funding from Siemens is a direct result of the city initiating and presenting the idea to Siemens and the FCSD and connecting the two on iRacing.
Now drivers like Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch will be joined in their interest by students of G. Ray Bodley High School, who will not only be having fun, but will benefit from the technological education as well.
“It started with an esports program here in the district last year that’s developing into a club,” said Dominick Lisi, chief of operations and innovation for the Fulton City School District. “We were excited about that because of the potential instructional opportunity, immersing and engaging the kids in a way they could get excited about, so iRacing was a natural addition to that program.”
Lisi said the FCSD is partnering with the city in the sense that they hope to collectively support Fulton’s youths by offering and supporting each other’s programs.
“We see our esports program, along with the iRacing club, as a potential for outgrowth with our science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) program,” Lisi said.
Kyle Perry is a former G. Ray Bodley student, SUNY Oswego technology graduate, and now first-year G. Ray Bodley technology teacher. He is the club’s co-adviser and has been racing since he was 5 years old in karts. He now races at Oswego Raceway. Perry said there’s a lot more background to esports and iRacing than most people are aware of.
“The students are learning a lot in the club that’s a part of the STEAM field,” Perry said. “Just in the engineering portion of it there’s learning how racecars actually work. They are learning aerodynamics, the mechanics of the cars, and how to make adjustments based on track temperature.”
Perry said for students who may not be interested in that facet of the program it also offers a business side where students can learn how to write sponsorship proposals, and a graphic design element due to iRacing’s virtual platform.
“They can actually create the racecars with design software such as Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, or focus on the social media aspect where students are interested in broadcasting (or streaming) as that’s how the races are made available to the public on Twitch Channel, YouTube and Facebook,” Perry said.
The social media feature is an aspect of the game broadcaster/producer James Batzer of Granby understands as the city’s Facebook streamer of the Fulton Cup Series/League on Facebook, where fans can root for their favorite drivers.
Batzer said that along with Robby Swann, a virtual racer himself, streaming the races over Facebook has had wide support from the iRacing fan base in generating a collaboration among the city, the school district, and the community.
“The viewers of the city of Fulton’s iRacing program have been great,” Batzer said. “The thing that stands out the most is the positivity that has come with the comments. As most of us know who have grown up in the area, Fulton and Oswego County as a whole have really struggled over the last 20 years plus. Known as ‘the city the Great Depression missed’ back in the 1930s, Fulton has been hit 10-fold with changes in the economy and manufacturing in the past 20 years. I remember a city that stood strong in the ‘90s and dramatically changed in the late ‘90s with the loss of Nestle’s and Miller Brewing Company. For years we fought through financial hardship and an opiate epidemic while looking for an identity. To see people come on locally and have such a positive vibe about what the city is doing for once is a good thing.”
Waldron said that was his hope when he first came up with the idea on his personal racing simulator.
“This is about more than playing video games,” Waldron said. “This is about including all those people in our community who don’t play stick and ball sports and including them into a municipal gathering, and that’s never been more important than right now. This is about offering them an opportunity in Parks and Rec to have fun in a way they are interested in. It’s also really about coming together.”
Waldron added, “It’s also about bringing outside people into the community, promoting racing for Fulton and Oswego speedways and what that can do for our local economy as we look to restore this city to its former attractive glory.”
iRacing Manager of Sales and Marketing Angela Tagariello said they were excited about what the city of Fulton has planned.
“It’s a great way to bring the community together,” Tagariello said. “Unlike the typical bat and ball game, you don’t need to worry about the weather. Rain or shine the online race goes on!”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said she is proud to see the city’s success with collaboration and partnerships across all departments.
“Our director of Parks and Rec, Chris Waldron, had a vision to bring iRacing to our community and schools. His hard work brought in Siemens, Fulton City Schools, Fulton Speedway, and more. I’m excited to see the success of the program as the first in the nation to be offered,” Michaels said.
Waldron said he’s happy to see his idea expand with the support of the FCSD.
“Now it’s not just about bringing the community together. It’s also about education and development of skill sets of our local youths,” Waldron said. “That’s the checkered flag for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.