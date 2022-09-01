Screen Test Bremmer

“Screen Test” (2006), one of many mixed-media pieces created by the late SUNY Oswego art professor emeritus Al Bremmer, is among the works on display for a retrospective exhibition opening Sept. 9 in the college’s Tyler Art Gallery.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — “Al Bremmer: A Retrospective,” featuring work from the late SUNY Oswego art professor emeritus, will start the season for the college’s Tyler Art Gallery.

The exhibition will run Sept. 9 to Oct. 9, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. 

