OSWEGO — In front of family, fellow firefighters, and public service colleagues, Oswego Fire Department Assistant Chief John Chawgo passed the ceremonial axe signifying his retirement on Friday.
Approximately 100 people crowded into the fire engine garage bays at the east side fire station to thank Chawgo for a nearly 22-year career of service to the community of Oswego, first as a radiation technician with Oswego Hospital and later as a firefighter, working his way up the ladder to assistant chief.
“That’s what I wanted to be when I was a child — a fireman,” said Chawgo, addressing the crowd from the podium. “Everybody said at the time, ’Oh, that’s what every little boy says,’ but for me it was the truth.”
Replacing Chawgo is Oswego Deputy Chief Paul Conzone, a lifelong Oswego resident and member of the department for nearly 15 years. Conzone said he was up for the challenge of filling some pretty big shoes, but this day was all about Chawgo and the great job he’s done managing his duties for the city of Oswego.
“My main focus is going to be on training,” Conzone said. “I’ll certainly give it my best.”
Oswego Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Randall Griffin said Chawgo has been an integral member of the Oswego Fire Department in a number of ways.
“Today is about John’s career as a whole,” Griffin said. “It’s about celebrating his profession not just here, but also his time at Oswego Hospital. John is a man who’s devoted to his church, his career, as well as his community for the past 21 years plus.”
Griffin said Chawgo showed an ability to change and adapt over the span of his career, which made him even more of an asset to the department.
“The city has changed a lot in 20 years,” Griffin said “Also, the department has changed a lot in 20 years, and he’s been here through all of that. Certainly that ability to adapt and change with the organization and provide vision to the members here, he was essential to all of that.”
Mayor Billy Barlow echoed similar sentiments describing how valuable Chawgo has been to his administration since he took office.
“Chief Chawgo was an excellent employee in his 22 years of service with the city of Oswego,” Barlow said. “However, I think more importantly he’s just a great person, a great member of the community, spending his entire adult life serving the public.”
Barlow added, “He’s a great public servant and dedicated to this community and he loves Oswego, and it really came out in his work over these last 22 years. He was very helpful to my administration. During COVID he was our lead point person during the height of the pandemic, which was invaluable to me. We’re going to miss him, but will be leaving the role in very capable hands with deputy, soon to be Assistant Chief Conzone.”
Griffin said Conzone has all his confidence coming into his new position and feels he will continue on his path of leadership.
“In the five years I’ve been here I’ve really seen Paul grow over that time,” Griffin said. “When I came here he was a lieutenant and I promoted him to captain and then deputy chief. I watched how he led the platoon of firefighters. When Chief Norfleet retired in February of 2021, Paul stepped in as deputy emergency management director, managing all the restoration on the waterfront. And although it wasn’t something he had a lot of experience in, he was willing to learn, showing he had the ability to manage that, and I think he’ll take that same approach with this new responsibility.”
Chawgo said he’s going to take some time off to travel before pursuing one of a few part-time job offers he’s received, but when he does return it will be in a public safety capacity. He also said he feels he’s leaving a department that’s well staffed and well equipped.
“I think the single biggest thing we’ve done here is put the fire department on a footing to move forward into the future,” Chawgo said. “We have new equipment and we’ve made major advances in training, supplies and techniques. We’ve made it safer and we’ve improved service delivery to the citizens.”
The camaraderie of the men and women of the department is what Chawgo said he will take with him as his fondest memory of public service.
“Besides our own families this is the closest family I’ve ever had,” he said. “I will definitely miss them. They are a good crew and a very professional bunch and they’ve supported me a lot.
Chawgo said the only advice he can give to Conzone is to continue on the path that seems to have worked for him.
“Continue training and service delivery,” he said. “Take care of the men. This is an unsafe job in an increasingly unsafe world. These guys have to have each other’s backs and I’m confident they will.”
