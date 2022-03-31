OSWEGO — Thomas C. Altman, a former science teacher at Oswego High School for 35 years, has published a book that focuses on the STEM behind the structures of bubbles and their interactions.
The book is titled “Bubble Construction Kit: Build Amazing Bubble Structures,” is intended to show readers science problems that they can figure out on their own.
“So much of what we teach is about other things. But science, if it’s done right, is about things kids can discover for themselves, things they can find out are true for themselves,” said Altman. “They don’t have to depend on someone else to say ice melts and turns into water. They can watch it melt and see it does.”
This visual approach to teaching science is something Altman has been doing for many years because it is how he has been able to grasp the techniques as well.
On the Altman Science website, the quote “Teaching science and making it fun since 1981,” is the first thing you see alongside a photograph of Altman with his bubbles. Making science fun and exciting is Altman’s strength and he brings out a lot of intrigue in young students through his presentations.
“Once you see that bubble cube, you go ‘Hey what’s going on there? I thought it was a kids toy?’” Altman said. “Soap bubbles are so much more than a kids toy because it covers all the basis of science.”
One lesson Altman particularly likes to teach people about is the light and color in soap bubbles.
“A soap bubble will go through four different stages of color. It starts off with the purple and the reds, goes to a golden color, and then it goes to a clear bubble, and then it turns into a ghost and as soon as you tell (students) that, they want to watch this happen and see it for themselves,” said Altman. “They change from ‘I want to pop the bubble’ to ‘I want to watch this and see this happen.’”
Altman posted a video of this lesson to his TikTok page, @thomasaltman42, back in October that has generated 5 million views.
Altman has always had a passion for soap bubbles but it was teaching his grandnieces and grandnephews about it that inspired him to write this construction kit.
“During the pandemic I was writing textbooks which was pretty intense research so when I would take a break, I would go make bubbles and make some of these geometric structures. After the pandemic, I was going to see my grandnieces and grandnephews for the first time in a couple years and I wanted to come up with a technique so that they could make some of these bubbles themselves,” said Altman. “So I built this kit and put together a little booklet on how to use it and when I was doing that, I realized a lot of the science was there and it evolved as a little something for my nieces and nephews into something that would be important for bubblers.”
While this book is a great lesson to young kids about science, Altman also published it with the intention to help street performers and other members of the bubble community as well.
Altman holds many events in the Oswego area to teach more about the science of soap bubbles, he noted. He also said the book is available to purchase on Amazon.
“I realized a lot of bubble artists could use some of the science as well because they are performers and might not know how surface tension works and things like that so I thought this would be useful for anybody. For kids, but also for people who do this, or people who want to do this, or people who are interested in it,” said Altman.
