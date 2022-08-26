FULTON — Oswego County’s notoriously harsh winters got the best of the creative mural “Art in the Wind.”
But now, a restoration project is underway to give the mural its second wind.
The 8-foot by 12-foot mural with its 616 aluminum panels was designed to show motion and movement with the wind. It was put up on the south side of the county building along Route 481 in Fulton in July of 2018. The artwork on it depicts birds flying in the breeze.
“What we didn’t anticipate was the Oswego County winters,” said local artist Leslie Paice, who came up with the concept for the design of the mural.
She said one problem with the original design proved to be the use of vinyl spacers. “When they froze, they got brittle and then they deteriorated,” Paice said.
Over the years, with the cold and the wind, panels got out of place.
“People would tell me the panels are missing,” Paice said. “Well, no. They swung upward and stuck behind the ones above. Then with the broken spacers, they kind of all slid to one side, so there were big gaps.”
Eventually, some panels did start coming off, and it was clear that major work had to be done to restore the mural to its original glory.
People marveled at the artwork when it was first put up, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for it was held in late July 2018 with Paice, visual artist Angela Arrey-Wastavino, officials from the CNY Arts Center in Fulton, and other community supporters attending.
Community feedback for the black, white, and gray mural was overwhelmingly positive.
“There were just so many positive comments,” Paice said. “People just love it, so it really needed to be restored.”
“Art in the Wind” was years in the making. Paice said she got the idea from something similar at an art center in Arizona. “There was no artwork on it. There were just panels that reflected the light and swung in the breeze,” she said.
Paice made a prototype out of flattened soda cans, and the mural concept was created in 2013 under the auspices of the CNY Arts Center. The expense for the mural was covered by a grant from the Shineman Foundation as part of the Building Fulton’s Future campaign.
A juried competition was held to select what artwork would go on the mural, and Arrey-Wastavino’s original artwork entitled “Wings” was selected.
CNY Arts Center board member Bonnie McClelland was the logistical expert for the project. “She’s an engineer. She helped to get it so that it was paint by numbers on 616 aluminum rectangles,” Paice said.
The panels were donated by David Curtis of 4M Precision in Auburn. In the spirit of community participation for public murals, the numbered panels were laid out at Novelis Family Park at Oswego’s Harborfest in 2013. People of all ages were invited to paint a panel. They were instructed to simply stay within the lines that had been drawn on the panels.
“We used an enamel that was to be baked on, so we baked them in my oven,” Paice said.
Unfortunately, during the 2013 Harborfest on July 26, 2013, Paice’s husband Garry died, and the mural project went on the back burner. It was five years before it was actually finished in McClelland’s garage.
“We bent ‘S’ hooks out of aluminum wire and strung them onto cables on this big frame,” Paice said.
Spacers made out of vinyl tubing were placed between the “S” hooks so they wouldn’t slide. The result was that the panels would flutter in the breeze.
Another key to the project was that Stephen Beebe, a metal fabricator, crafted the aluminum frame. He had a connection with the CNY Arts Center, as he had worked as a sound and light engineer on many of its theatrical productions.
The finished mural was gifted to the Oswego County Legislature, which approved for it to be displayed at the county building across from Mimi’s in Fulton.
When it was first put up, Paice said the mural was inspirational and uplifting. “The art evokes feelings of freedom and joy, a perfect depiction of what the mural intends to convey,” she said.
However, the harsh Fulton winters took their toll on “Art in the Wind,” leading to the current restoration efforts by Paice and her team of volunteers.
After Paice’s Facebook post about the situation, she got a call the next morning from the Oswego County Buildings and Grounds office. Paice explained the problem and suggested they lower the mural so that work could be done on it. “So that’s what they did,” Paice said.
Work began Aug. 16 with Paice and her “team” including Margaret Nichols, Teresa Cady, Linda Muhs, and Pastor Diane Wheatley.
The work underway now will make the panels more secure and better able to weather Mother Nature’s harsh conditions.
“I have ceramic tiles that we are super gluing onto the back of (the panels) to keep them from swinging all the way up,” Paice said. “I got reinforced plumbing tubing that we are using as the spacers. So hopefully that’s going to withstand at least another four years, maybe more.”
The panels, though more secure, will still have the desired movement, Paice said.
She also thanked Greg Yakel, who cut all the 1,200 spacers from the reinforced tubing, her neighbor Eric Robinson, who twice duct taped her tent back together to shield the workers from the heat, and Rick Doten, acting director of the county’s Buildings and Grounds office.
The first step Paice’s team had to do was to remove the oxidation from the aluminum panels with vinegar and water solution, then rinse them all with a damp rag. The next step was gluing the ceramic tiles onto the back of each panel, followed by putting the spacers on — all 1,200 of them.
“For the final step I’ll go and repaint the painted sections. I got that paint from Sherwin-Williams. It’s an outdoor house paint that’s supposed to withstand the weather conditions,” Paice said.
The restoration project is expected to be completed soon, and the mural will be placed back on the side of the county building in Fulton to send spirits soaring once again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.