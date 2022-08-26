Art in the Wind mural

Work continues on the Art in the Wind mural restoration project. Pictured from left are Leslie Paice, Margaret Nichols, Pastor Diane Wheatley, and Teresa Cady. When the project is completed, the mural will be placed back on the side of the county building along Route 481 in Fulton. Other project volunteers missing from the photo are Linda Muhs and Greg Yakel.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Oswego County’s notoriously harsh winters got the best of the creative mural “Art in the Wind.”

But now, a restoration project is underway to give the mural its second wind.

