As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle.
The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
He’s not alone. Across Oswego County, the owners of restaurants, diners and bars have decided to cash in their chips and place their businesses up for sale.
Vona’s Restaurant in Oswego had been on the market for about a year. Tavern on the Lock in Fulton is for sale and the owners of Blue Moon Grill recently handed the keys over to new owners after 17 years. In Mexico, Daddy Ed’s Diner is for sale and new owners began running The Eis House in November. The RiverHouse Restaurant and Steph’s Place Diner in Pulaski are for sale. In January, Mr. Sub in Pulaski changed hands after the longtime owner retired.
The Lighthouse Tavern and Gary’s Sports Bar in Oswego are also listed for sale. Local businessman Ed Alberts purchased Old City Hall in September.
The COVID-19 pandemic severely damaged the restaurant industry. While the pandemic has largely eased and restaurants have benefited from pent-up consumer demand, challenges remain.
More than 80% of restaurant owners reported that their food, beverage and labor costs are now higher than before the pandemic, according to a survey by the National Restaurant Association. More than eight in 10 restaurant owners reported that their business was less profitable than it was before the pandemic, despite cost-saving measures such as increasing prices, reducing hours and changing menu offerings.
While Oswego County restaurants weren’t immune to the challenges, that’s not the main reason many owners are leaving the business, said John Halleron, a senior business advisor with the Small Business Development Center at SUNY Oswego.
“We realize, of course, that restaurants took a real hit during the pandemic,” he said. “For the most part, the ones that wanted to survive did survive.”
Now that they have weathered the pandemic, many owners have decided the time is right to retire, he said, especially since the restaurant business can be a grind long term.
“Restaurants are very difficult,” Halleron said. “They’re very labor-intensive, they’re very hands-on. If you’re going to run a successful restaurant you better be prepared to be there and keep an eye on things.”
Sachel is 65 years old. His parents started the business, and he’s worked in it most of his life. He said he’s ready to retire from the business and since no one in his family wants to take on the work and responsibility of running it, they put it up for sale about six months ago.
Sachel said he hasn’t received an offer yet, but said he’s confident a buyer will come along. The diner is as busy as it was before the pandemic.
“It’s turnkey,” he said. “They could walk into an established profitable operation.”
Tom Vona and Joey Occhino listed Vona’s Restaurant for sale last November.
“We were going to sell it because we were getting old and we wanted to retire,” said Occhino, who is 80 years old.
After 76 years in the same family, the restaurant would have been under new ownership. But Occhino said the sale fell through.
“So then my son and daughter decided to take it on and keep the legacy going, to keep the Vona’s legacy going,” Joey Occhino said.
Murphy Occhino and Lesa Peterson have been involved with the business for decades and had already been running the day-to-day operations for a while.
Age is also the reason Donald and Susan Ryan listed Tavern on the Lock for sale last year.
“Well, we’re 65 years old,” Donald Ryan said. “We’re trying to retire. It’s time to move it on.”
The Ryans purchased the restaurant in 2007 and reopened it in 2008 after remodeling. Susan Ryan runs the restaurant, putting in 12 hours a day and a few hours on Sundays. Donald Ryan, who also owns a construction company, handles maintenance and helps as needed.
Although the business struggled during the pandemic it has bounced back, Donald Ryan said, experiencing its best year financially last year. They also built a larger outdoor patio, which has been popular. But the effort of running the restaurant is too much.
“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “Running a place this big is more of a lifestyle than a job.”
The Ryans have four adult children, but none is interested in taking over the business, Donald Ryan said. One of their daughters has a cleaning business of her own and another is a photographer. Their son works in the family construction business. One daughter works part-time at the restaurant but has a day job as a chemist.
Donald Ryan said he’s confident the right buyer will come along eventually. Despite the work involved, he said it’s been a rewarding business.
“I wish I was 10 years younger,” he said. “We’d stay with it, but we’re aging out.”
