Mimi's Cook

A worker places an order in the window at Mimi's Drive-In on Wednesday. The owner, Chris Sachel, said his family decided to sell the diner because he wants to retire and no one else in the family is interested in running the business. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle.

The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.

Recommended for you