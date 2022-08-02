OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that 218 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 from July 25 through July 31. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
In addition, 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between July 24 and July 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
As hospitalizations rise again this week, the health department reminds people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against the virus.
“Stay up to date on vaccinations, stay home when you are sick and, if you test positive, reach out to your medical provider as soon as possible to discuss treatment options,” a department spokesperson said.
The following report reflects data collected from July 18 through July 24:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 1,459
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 167
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 11.45%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 51
The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold weekly vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 6 months and over as well as adults. The clinics run every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. by appointment only. An additional clinic runs from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Residents who test positive are encouraged to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the state’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/ to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
