OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that 218 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 from July 25 through July 31. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.

In addition, 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between July 24 and July 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.

