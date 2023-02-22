Minority Leader Frank Castiglia Jr.

Minority Leader Frank Castiglia Jr. speaks during a meeting of the Oswego County Legislature in January. Fulton Republicans are targeting the outspoken Democratic legislator’s seat as he runs for reelection this year. Castiglia said he would have run whether he had an opponent or not.

 Ken Sturtz photo

FULTON — During Oswego County Legislature meetings, as it barrels through a seemingly endless list resolutions, it’s not uncommon for a hand in the back row to dart up and bring things to a grinding, if only temporary, halt.

“Legislator Castiglia,” Chairman James Weatherup says, recognizing Democratic Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, Jr.

Recommended for you