FULTON — During Oswego County Legislature meetings, as it barrels through a seemingly endless list resolutions, it’s not uncommon for a hand in the back row to dart up and bring things to a grinding, if only temporary, halt.
“Legislator Castiglia,” Chairman James Weatherup says, recognizing Democratic Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, Jr.
Over four terms Castiglia, D-Fulton, has earned a reputation as one of the county’s most colorful and outspoken legislators, railing against everything from wasteful spending to afternoon meeting times.
His candid, hard-charging style has earned him admiration and scorn. It has also made him a target for Republicans this year as the 75-year-old seeks reelection.
When Fulton Republicans announced their list of candidate endorsements on Wednesday, however, no one was listed to challenge Castiglia for the 25th District, which covers a large swath of the east side of Fulton.
Fulton Republican Committee Chair Mark Sherman said flipping Castiglia’s seat is a priority and that the committee wanted to make an endorsement before the window to get petition signatures opens next week. But it has not yet settled on a candidate to run against him.
Sherman was confident that the committee would find a candidate and said the reason the committee hasn’t endorsed a candidate yet has nothing to do with Castiliga but rather finding the right person who wants to make the time commitment to run.
“We’re going to run somebody there,” Sherman said. “We’re not going to let him have a free ride.”
Castiglia said he planned to run for reelection whether the Republicans ran someone against him or not. He said one-party government isn’t good for anybody, a point he said his Republican colleagues often make about state government in Albany.
“That’s what you’ve got here in Oswego County, one party’s running the whole thing,” he said. “It should be bipartisan.”
Sherman said he voted for Castiglia twice in the past but has soured on him over what he called his negativity and other issues he declined to specify.
“He’s done things that are not positive for the city of Fulton,” he said. “I don’t think the other Republicans are happy with his antics.”
Terry Wilbur, speaking for the Oswego County Republican Committee, said endorsements in town and city elections are the purview of the local Republican committees.
“We’re in the process now where we’re looking at endorsements,” he said. “When it’s all said and done, we’ll have high-quality candidates for all those positions.”
While defeating Castiglia would rid Republican legislators of one of their chief critics, the victory would not alter the political math in the legislative chamber where Republicans outnumber Democrats 23-2.
Castiglia said that being in the minority didn’t make him think twice about running for reelection, though he hopes that the county Democratic Party will endorse some candidates this year who have a good chance of picking up some Republican-held seats.
“If they look at the track records of the Republicans that are in office, they should be able to be voted out easily,” he said.
Castiglia is retired from Carrier Corp., where he was a manufacturing supervisor and production control supervisor. For the past 20 years, he’s been a bus driver for the Fulton City School District. He was first elected in 2013 and fended off challengers in 2015 and 2017 before deciding not to run in 2019. He was narrowly reelected to his old seat in 2021.
During his time in office, Castiglia has criticized wasteful spending, called for lower taxes and chided county lawmakers for voting themselves pay raises. He’s supported efforts to reduce poverty, create a countywide fire district and have more shared services between municipalities. He’s advocated reducing the number of seats in the legislature and has been an outspoken critic of the commissioner of the Department of Social Services, calling on her to resign.
Castiglia said he’s frequently run afoul of Republicans in county government because he often challenges them on spending and other issues that they would rather not be brought up.
“They don’t like to be asked questions and be held accountable,” he said.
Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, the only other Democrat in the legislature, said the fact that Fulton Republicans were zeroing in on Castiglia speaks volumes.
“I think when somebody puts a target on your back, there’s a serious message in it that you must be bringing things up that disturb them,” she said.
Schadt has worked with Castiglia in the legislature and even though they have had significant differences on some issues, she said she respects him and has learned from him. She described him as fiscally conservative, detail-oriented and hardworking.
“I do feel that Frank has the taxpayers’ best interests in his heart,” she said. “He really, really cares.”
FULTON ENDORSEMENTS
The Fulton Republican Committee announced its endorsements on Wednesday. They include:
1st Ward Council: Michael Farnham
2nd Ward Council: Doug Chapman (incumbent)
3rd Ward Council: Lindy Calkins
4th Ward Council: Jessica Shepard
5th Ward Council: Audrey Avery (incumbent)
6th Ward Council: Larry Macner (incumbent)
Mayor: Marissa Hanlon
City Court Judge: Dave Hawthorne
County District Attorney: Anthony DiMartino
District 22: Jim Karasek (incumbent)
District 24: Marc Greco (incumbent)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.