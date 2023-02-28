Peter Allen

Peter Allen

OSWEGO — Republican Peter Allen, a U.S. Army veteran, will seek to draw from his extensive professional and public service experiences in his run to represent the people in the city of Oswego’s 7th Ward.

The 7th Ward, which covers the southwest end of the city, has been represented by Common Council President Robert Corradino since 2016. Corradino announced in early February he will run for mayor.

Recommended for you