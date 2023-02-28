OSWEGO — Republican Peter Allen, a U.S. Army veteran, will seek to draw from his extensive professional and public service experiences in his run to represent the people in the city of Oswego’s 7th Ward.
The 7th Ward, which covers the southwest end of the city, has been represented by Common Council President Robert Corradino since 2016. Corradino announced in early February he will run for mayor.
Allen, 61, is a regulatory specialist and licensing engineer for Constellation Nuclear and a member of the New York State Task Force of Veteran Employment Opportunities. The task force, Allen said, is meant to advise Gov. Kathy Hochul on issues concerning veterans, and help identify funding and grant opportunities for New York veterans. Locally, Allen is a leader in veterans affairs solutions across Oswego County, serving in the county’s Veterans Advisory Committee. He also serves on the city of Oswego Planning Board, volunteers at the Oswego Visitor Center, and is a member of the American Legion Post 587.
Allen is also the founder and director of Thank a Service Member, a local veterans group. His advocacy and involvement in matters concerning former service members have led to Allen winning back-to-back veteran of the year awards in Oswego County.
Allen’s military service, where he was a part of the Army’s Honor Guard, has been decisive in informing his view of the role he could play in public office. The Army Honor Guard executes and plans funeral ceremonies that uphold the U.S. Army traditions and render honorable tribute to fallen service members.
“(Through the Honor Guard) we got to connect with the community, with the people and the families of those that served through funerals, parades and events,” he said. “Ultimately, through those events, I got to see what that service meant to people and how these deeds helped improve their day and help make their life just a little bit better. The Army taught me and trained me on the value of public service.”
Public service, Allen said, has enriched his life and that of those around him.
“I have been a servant of the community here for decades,” Allen said. “It’s a role that I have found to be enriching and that has improved my family’s quality of life, and the quality of life of many of those around me. I am looking for the opportunity to continue that service, and to represent the folks that work within the city.”
Allen, has lived in the Port City for about 40 years.
“I think that the city is much better off than it was eight years ago,” he said, highlighting the changes seen in the administration of outgoing Mayor Billy Barlow. “Before he started, compared to where we are now, I think everybody in the city would agree that we were much better off than we were.”
One of Allen’s main goals if elected is to continue that growth, he said.
“I’ve been part of that growth. I’ve been working with the city administration to develop activities and events and to contribute my voice, opinion, and guidance,” he said. “I think the city has been able to capitalize on the availability of funding, which has been critically important.”
Allen used the Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) money that has helped improve roadways in the Port City as an example.
“That’s alongside other grants that previous administrations weren’t capitalizing on,” he said. “That has enabled us to do so many great things in the community under the leadership of the current council along with many other volunteers.”
For Allen, continuing down that path of streamlining and understanding government processes will be critical in further development of the city of Oswego. Some issues brought on by potential constituents, like homelessness and a rise in substance-use disorder, will also require an understanding of process and methodology. For that, Allen will aim to draw from his experience at National Grid, where he was the director of process improvement.
“We used lean processes and methodologies to understand what was in front of us and understand what the challenges were,” he said. “We needed to understand the process before understanding what the resolution needed to be. Regarding these issues, I have the skills to help us frame out what it is we need to understand.”
As the petitioning process gets underway for local elected officials, Allen has a very clear pitch for voters.
“One of the things that I really see myself doing is promoting community growth and development through engagement, collaboration and innovation,” he said. “I picked those words carefully because it’s all about growth. It’s all about development. You can’t get there without engagement without collaborating without innovating, and those are the things that we’ve celebrated here in the city. Those are things that I have lived for.”
Allen will seek the Republican and Conservative party lines.
Democrat Gary Thompson, a union leader and a member of SUNY Oswego’s custodian staff, is running in the 7th Ward as a Democrat.
Election Day is Nov. 7.
