OSWEGO — Upgrades to facilities at Oswego City School District in the next five years, including the district’s 2018 capital project, could cost up to $199.6 million, according to an architecture firm working with the district.
The estimate comes from a report compiled by project managers from King+King, an architecture firm based in Syracuse, ahead of the Oswego City School District (OCSD) periodical building condition survey. The survey, expected to be sent to the New York State Education Department (NYSED) in March, is set to “detail information necessary to maintain safe and healthy school environments for New York’s public school children,” according to NYSED’s website. The data would allow school districts to properly plan and prioritize capital improvements, and allow the state to properly plan for building aid reimbursement to districts.
Without naming specifics, Kerri Tarolli, a partner at the firm, and Amy Daley, a project manager, noted at Tuesday’s OCSD Board of Education meeting the overall themes and opportunities for improvement shared across buildings in the district. They listed general site work, including parking lots, sidewalks, parent drop-off areas and bus circulation, as improvements to be made across the board. Additionally, Daley said, the district needs to replace windows, boilers and floors at athletic facilities, as well as upgrades to generators, elevators and accessibility options compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).
“Those are the themes we are seeing throughout the district,” Daley said. “That is pretty standard for what we see in districts your size. It is a good-sized district.”
All of those upgrades would total a projected of about $199.6 million, but the estimates are rather conservative, Tarolli said, noting that those expenses are escalated out to costs foreseen in 2027.
Below is a breakdown of cost per building announced thus far:
• Oswego Middle School — $54.4 million
• Oswego High School — $35.9 million
• Frederick Leighton Elementary — $30.6 million
• Minetto Elementary — $18.1 million
• Kingsford Park Elementary — $15.3 million
• Fitzhugh Park Elementary — $14.9 million
• Charles E. Riley Elementary — $13.1 million
• Transportation Center — $7.1 million
NYSED is meant to consider building aid for improvement projects in those buildings as part of the building conditions survey.
Despite that, OCSD owns buildings that would not be covered by state aid.
Below is a list of buildings that do not qualify for building aid:
• Bus Storage Building — $4.7 million
• District Warehouse — $4.1 million
• Middle School Storage — Toilet Facility — $768,900
• Red Barn — $128,900
“(After March), we will begin to look at what numbers and scope items to prioritize,” Daley said. “We will look at what are the higher priorities and what needs to be done right away.”
Board of Education member David Crisafulli said the total investment can appear intimidating.
“That number is going to come down a little bit,” he said, noting that some items are being included into the report as conservative precautions. “For example, the middle school roof has seven years on the warranty and usually a roof will go well over the warranty. I expect that number to drop quite a bit.”
Tarolli said the numbers are higher than expected because there have been no practical designs on any construction items yet.
“Every number is based on 2022 construction cost, on top of that it has a contingency on it, then it is marked up for incidentals,” she said. “Then, it is escalated out for the next five years, because NYSED wants to know what the case might be five years from now, and that is compounding escalation.”
On top of that, the $199.6 million price tag includes about $37.9 million in costs already budgeted for in the district’s 2018 $63.1 million Capital Project and an energy performance contract with Siemens earlier this year.
The goal for state agencies, Tarolli noted, is to have a good handle on what expenditures might be across the state in five years.
“They want to know your worst-case scenario,” she said. “Hopefully this is your worst-case scenario.”
