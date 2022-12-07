OSWEGO — Upgrades to facilities at Oswego City School District in the next five years, including the district’s 2018 capital project, could cost up to $199.6 million, according to an architecture firm working with the district.

The estimate comes from a report compiled by project managers from King+King, an architecture firm based in Syracuse, ahead of the Oswego City School District (OCSD) periodical building condition survey. The survey, expected to be sent to the New York State Education Department (NYSED) in March, is set to “detail information necessary to maintain safe and healthy school environments for New York’s public school children,” according to NYSED’s website. The data would allow school districts to properly plan and prioritize capital improvements, and allow the state to properly plan for building aid reimbursement to districts.

