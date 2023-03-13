OSWEGO — An ailing inmate at the Oswego County jail waited four crucial hours before medical staff got him to a hospital, contributing to his death days later, a state watchdog found.

Ronald D. Hallenbeck, 55, was serving a 10-month sentence at the jail for a probation violation beginning on Jan. 21, 2020. He died on Feb. 29, 2020, at a Syracuse hospital while still in the custody of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

