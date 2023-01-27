OSWEGO — A study commissioned to review the Department of Social Services (DSS) identified numerous problems for the agency, including staffing shortages, the underuse of support staff and issues with case transfers and tracking.
At 5:01 p.m. Friday, Oswego County released the 48-page study by the Bonadio Group, a consulting firm. County legislators voted last April to spend up to $115,000 on the study after the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks. His parents, Anthony and Lisa Waldron, were charged with murder after he died.
The study reviewed DSS child welfare operations, not the Brooks case specifically. Legislators voted to fund a separate analysis of that case once his parents’ cases are adjudicated.
Much of what the study found was already well known. For example, it found that Child Protective Services (CPS) shortcomings in casework and lack of adherence to state guidelines appeared to be directly related to the number of available staff. The report recommended that the county first principally concentrate on adequately staffing the department to “prevent further deterioration of casework workforce levels.”
On a positive note, the report said that in all cases reviewed a 24-hour safety assessment was completed in a timely manner. And in 97% of cases, supervisor feedback throughout the duration of the case was noted in case files. The report also identified areas where DSS needs to improve documentation and complete their assessments in a timely manner.
With the Family Services unit, the report suggested DSS:
•Make greater contact with families during case transition periods to ensure smooth adjustment;
• Increase frequency and consistency of contact with families receiving services to better assess impact;
•Make referrals to professional service providers more quickly to ensure families receive needed services and start working toward their goals;
• Increase frequency and extent of supervisory reviews to confirm clear directives in each case.
Recommendations for CPS included focusing on raising pay for employees, increasing internship opportunities and marketing and hiring strategies to address the staffing shortage. The firm also addressed tracking and prioritizing open cases, distributing caseloads among caseworkers and senior caseworkers, the use of community service workers and team structure and duties. Other suggestions included increased collaboration and communication with area school districts, maintaining a centralized base of policies and procedures and ensuring caseworker safety.
Recommendations for Family Services included promoting the use of caseworker aides and a collaborative case transfer process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.