WASHINGTON — The signs that John Katko’s time in Congress was ticking down were obvious.
He and his staff vacated his office, across the street from the U.S. Capitol, before Thanksgiving and were working remotely in Washington, D.C.
His personal items had long since been boxed up. The pullout couch he slept on in his office — partially as a reminder not to get too comfortable with Washington — is destined for his home office.
“I can’t get rid of that,” Katko said. “It’s got too much nostalgia.”
But with days until he’s out of office, Katko was still working on Friday when an aide — soon to be working for another congressman — connected him with a reporter for an interview. He’d spent part of the morning handling a few last constituent issues by email.
“I said I was going to run through the tape and that’s what I’m doing,” he said.
Katko, 60, of Camillus, is retiring from Congress after eight years representing the 24th Congressional District, which includes Onondaga, Cayuga and Wayne counties and part of Oswego County.
He’s one of the only congressmen in recent years to represent a portion of politically competitive central New York and leave the job by choice. Dan Maffei, Ann Marie Buerkle, Anthony Brindisi and Claudia Tenney left Congress after enduring defeats, although Tenney mounted a successful comeback. (Due to redistricting, she will be sworn in on Tuesday to represent the new 24th Congressional District, which includes most of Oswego County).
Katko is confident he could have kept his seat if he had decided to run for reelection, but he’s ready for a break and says it was time to go.
“I’m a firm believer in going out too early instead of a little too late,” he said. “Of course, it’s nice to go out this way, when you control your own destiny.”
During his eight years in Congress, Katko has negotiated a rough and tumble partisan political environment and managed to chart a course as one of Washington’s leading bipartisan politicians, something of which he’s particularly proud. He has repeatedly been ranked as one of the most bipartisan legislators in Congress.
“I’m very proud of the fact that the place didn’t steal my soul,” he said. “I went there intending to vote what was right not what was politically expedient.”
His willingness to work across the aisle and compromise earned him attacks from Republicans and Democrats, as well as Donald Trump.
Trump and his followers tagged Katko for being disloyal and voting to impeach the ex-president for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Before Katko announced his retirement, Trump had offered to support a primary challenger against Katko.
Despite all the flak he’s taken, central New Yorkers sent him back to Congress by healthy margins three times. It’s proof, he says, that his strategy of bipartisanship and compromise is the way to actually get things done in Washington.
For proof of Katko’s status as one of the few remaining bona fide bipartisans in Congress, one need look no further than President Joe Biden’s fall trip to central New York to highlight Micron Technology’s announcement that it will build a $100 billion semiconductor plant in the region.
Katko joined Biden on Air Force One for the trip and received a presidential shout-out for defying Republicans and supporting the Chips and Science Act. The act uses billions in incentives to encourage chipmakers to build manufacturing facilities in the U.S.
“John is a Republican and I like him a lot,” Biden said at the event. “I’m quite frankly a little sorry that you’re leaving.”
Katko said it wasn’t just leaders in Washington that he worked with. He said he developed good relationships with leaders in Oswego County, which helped with projects such as pushing to make Fort Ontario and the Harriet Tubman Home part of the national park system. He said he thinks that’ll happen in the next year or two.
“I’m very excited about that,” he said.
He also worked with local officials to save jobs at the FitzPatrick Nuclear Plant and challenge the International Joint Commission over flooding along Lake Ontario.
In his closing months in Congress, he also helped secure $2.4 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carry out the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study and $3 million to support wastewater treatment upgrades in Phoenix.
“I kept my soul, remained bipartisan and I was able to deliver to my constituents,” he said.
He said he believes that in the next Congress, in which Republicans will control the House of Representatives by a razor-thin margin, compromise and bipartisanship will be even more important if legislators have any hope to get anything productive done.
“They’re going to have to work with the other side and I think that’s a very, very good thing,” he said.
Katko hasn’t decided what’s next for him, but he’s talked about finding something that will complement his work on national security and background as a federal prosecutor.
His last stop in Washington before leaving town will be The Dubliner. The Capitol Hill pub has been one of his favorite haunts while in Congress. Danny Coleman, whose father opened Coleman’s Irish Pub in Syracuse, owns it and Katko’s sister worked there back in the 1980s.
Then Katko plans to head home to central New York. He said he and his wife will be traveling to Florida for a long-overdue vacation sometime in January.
“I’m shopping for suntan lotion, he said.
