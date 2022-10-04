OSWEGO — Renovation plans for a building in the city of Oswego were put on the backburner Monday night after a bit of heated discussion between council members on a proposed use for the building’s basement.
The Oswego Common Council Administrative Services Committee voted Monday in a 3-2 vote to table a proposal to renovate the basement of the Roy C. McCrobie Civic Center on Lake Street by Breitbeck Park.
The motion to table the proposal was made by council member Shawn Burridge, which was seconded by council member Timothy Plunkett. Council members Susan McBrearty and Kevin Hill voted against tabling the proposal. Council President Robert Corradino, and council members Plunkett and Burridge voted yes.
Council members John Gosek Jr. and Shawn Walker are not voting members of the Administrative Services Committee.
The proposed plan has a price tag of $83,600 for schematic design, a hazardous materials survey and design along with bidding assistance. Services would be provided by Syracuse-based construction company C&S Companies.
The unfinished basement, as described by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, is currently being used by the city as storage. It was also once the location of the Oswego Yacht Club now located on the corner of West First and Seneca streets.
Once finished, Barlow explained to the committee the building could potentially be the new location of the Salmon River International Fishing Museum, which has struggled to stay afloat at its Pulaski location.
Oswego Lawyer John Allen and museum president Mike Riordan presented testimony to the committee to support possible occupants of what would be a finished McCrobie basement.
In addition to the basement, Riordan said the museum would utilize an upper portion of the building as well. They said the new location would further allow them to educate children about fishing and enrich the public on the city’s rich marine history. Riordan said that it was “limitless.”
However, members of the council were left with questions and reservations, especially with the cost of the project.
Corradino questioned how expensive the project would be and clarified $83,600 would be for the assessments needed alone, and construction costs would be separate.
“That’s just for (C&S’s) work to look at the property, look at the space and to come up with bidding documents? That’s not for construction at all,” Corradino asked. “If we approve this $83,600 and then we follow through, then there is going to be additional costs for the actual renovations for the space. This $83,600 is just the tip of the iceberg.”
Hill retorted that regardless, the renovated space could still be useful to the city, a sentiment shared by the mayor.
“We should look at it, even if the museum doesn’t materialize. If we have that work done already, we can use that space, which is a very valuable space on the water for something else,” Hill said. “We’ve spent large amounts of money to light bridges. Given all of the stuff we’ve done it wouldn’t be a bad thing to look at that space and try to develop it.”
Allen attempted to put concerns to rest among committee members and emphasized the benefits of such a project in Oswego, but questions still lingered.
“I think this is a great opportunity, but I have a ton of questions,” Burridge said. “I kind of see it as a first step, but we’re looking at the first step before we take a look at the whole picture. I have a ton of questions to be honest with you and I don’t think we have any of the answers tonight.”
McBrearty, who voted against tabling the action, explained the money spent to fix the basement would allow the city to begin having conversations on how to use a completed and newly renovated space.
“I think we’re focusing too much on that step which is not established. We need to invest in this building or like (Gosek) said, raze it. This gives us the foundation for actually utilizing that space,” Hill said. “If we didn’t have the presentation in the museum, we wouldn’t be caught up in thinking that that’s the end of where it’s going to be.”
Burridge said his issue lied with “people looking for us, to put this together for them.” Hill addressed Allen and Riordan and asked if it was understood the building would not be developed with certainty they’d be tenants.
“We want to be your partners. We want to help you,” Allen said. “We’re not expecting that the city, all of a sudden, is going to be the museum residence.”
Allen explained that C&S would give the city an overview of work to be done on the building and hopes that, as a result, public space can be preserved.
Corradino also proposed that council members tour the building between this week and next Tuesday to help them gain a better understanding and for those who have not seen the inside.
Burridge proposed to table the action until more discussion was had on the topic, and stressed the amount of space could have other capabilities in addition to the museum.
