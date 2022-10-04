McCrobie center

The Oswego Common Council tabled a resolution that brought forth renovation plans for the McCrobie Civic Center’s basement.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — Renovation plans for a building in the city of Oswego were put on the backburner Monday night after a bit of heated discussion between council members on a proposed use for the building’s basement. 

The Oswego Common Council Administrative Services Committee voted Monday in a 3-2 vote to table a proposal to renovate the basement of the Roy C. McCrobie Civic Center on Lake Street by Breitbeck Park.

