FULTON — Volney Elementary School fifth -grade teacher William Cahill is advocating for more local recognition of Army Private Carlton W. Barrett, a Fultonian who earned the Medal of Honor for his heroic acts on D-Day.
Barrett was born and raised in Fulton and resided there until enlisting in the U.S. Army in Albany in 1940. He had been in the Army for four years when D-Day occurred on June 6, 1944. Serving as a field guide that assists with coordination and communication, Barrett was in the face of heavy fighting on Omaha Beach. While still completing his duties, he saved drowning soldiers and brought them to an evacuation boat and helped the wounded and shocked all while sustaining multiple wounds of his own.
The following excerpt is from Barrett’s Medal of Honor citation, which describes his actions on Omaha Beach.
“On the morning of D-Day Pvt. Barrett, landing in the face of extremely heavy enemy fire, was forced to wade ashore through neck-deep water. Disregarding the personal danger, he returned to the surf again and again to assist his floundering comrades and save them from drowning. Refusing to remain pinned down by the intense barrage of small-arms and mortar fire poured at the landing points, Pvt. Barrett, working with fierce determination, saved many lives by carrying casualties to an evacuation boat lying offshore. In addition to his assigned mission as guide, he carried dispatches the length of the fire-swept beach; he assisted the wounded; he calmed the shocked; he arose as a leader in the stress of the occasion.”
The Medal of Honor is the most prestigious award a member of the armed forces can receive, and three people have to see the actions of the soldier and agree that the actions were above and beyond the call of duty. According to the National Medal of Honor Museum’s website, only 3,511 Americans have earned the Medal of Honor.
Cahill said that there were only four people nominated for the medal that day out of nearly 80,000 U.S. soldiers. Out of the four, Barrett was the only one to live to have the medal placed on his neck, as the other three were awarded posthumously.
“I wouldn’t elevate his Medal of Honor above anyone else’s, but what can be elevated above others is the particular battle that he was in,” Cahill said. “It was not just another battle. … In the history of human mankind, there’s never been a more important battle.”
Barrett was only 24 years old at the time and was about 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds, according to Cahill.
“He didn’t look like The Rock,” Cahill said. “You see these guys in the movies, you know, they’re the vision of a superhero. Here’s a diminutive guy, and he was a strong guy, and so he’s doing all that swimming in his full gear and combat boots. So really superhuman feats going on that day.”
Cahill’s desire to make Barrett more recognized and well known in the community started in about 2015, when the state mandated character education in classrooms. When he learned about Barrett, he was shocked that more Fultonians didn’t know who he was, and that didn’t sit right with Cahill.
He has continued to educate his students about Barrett’s actions on D-Day and has his students write essays about Barrett and read them to audiences at Memorial Day and Veterans Day events. Cahill believes it is important for students to know about Barrett, as they can learn from him.
“The character traits that he was displaying on that day were all qualities we want our kids to have,” Cahill said. “Kindness, compassion, thinking of others, self-sacrifice and serving something bigger than yourself. “
Cahill started to wonder about where Barrett’s medal is and found that it’s located at the First Division Museum in Illinois. He reached out to the museum curator at the time to see about having the medal brought to Fulton for the Memorial Day celebrations this year, and it came close to happening, but ultimately fell through. He plans on trying again for next year’s Memorial Day events.
Cahill has been taking steps to increase awareness and recognition of Barrett and his heroism on D-Day. He has asked the city of Fulton to proclaim every June 6 as Carlton W. Barrett Day, and has also submitted an official form to the Fulton City School District requesting that the Fulton Junior High School be named after Barrett.
“That, to me, is the easiest solution to getting his name back into the community, because every kid in our district goes through that school. World War II is a big part of their eighth grade curriculum,” Cahill said.
As for already existing recognition of Barrett, C C W Barrett Drive behind the Fulton Community Ice Arena is named after him, and there is a photo of him on the day he received his medal inside of the Fulton War Memorial. Cahill would like to see more so that Barrett has similar community recognition to Dr. Mary Walker.
Cahill said he’d like there to be a statue of Barrett placed in the Fulton War Memorial or a mural created. If the junior high school does get named after Barrett, Cahill envisions a plaque on the wall at the school with his entire Medal of Honor citation and a photo of him, so that every day the students would be able to read about what Barrett did.
Barrett never returned to Fulton, and Cahill speculates that it may have been due to an act of humility. Barrett never spoke about his account on D-Day to anyone, and has only had one comment about his experience, according to Cahill.
“It was after that that I knew what a hero really is,” Barrett said. “They’re all heroes just for being there, especially those that never came back. Memorial Day and D-Day are good days to remember them.”
Cahill has pondered what Barrett would think of his mission to get him more recognition, but ultimately believes that it’s important for children of the community to know about Barrett and what he has done.
“I don’t think that he would be excited about it, but there was a time when his country needed his service,” Cahill said. “His community needs his service again. He can be a vehicle to help these kids see that kindness and compassion is the better path in life and be an example of humility.”
