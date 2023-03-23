FULTON — Fulton area residents are invited to relive a century of sweet memories when the Pratt House opens April 12 and unveils its Fulton Chocolate Works Museum.
Two rooms at the Pratt House will be full of chocolate bars and other products made at Fulton’s Nestle factory, along with a variety of other items and photos depicting the century-long history of the local plant. There will also be video displays and slide shows of how the products were made.
“There are two rooms of stuff that you won’t believe,” said Tom Brown, president of the Friends of History in Fulton.
The Fulton Chocolate Works Museum Committee is continuing to look for a permanent home where the complete collection can be more suitably displayed. Committee members Bob MacMartin, Mike Malash, Ed McCormick and Wendell Howard were at the Pratt House this past week to describe some of the historical items. All four are former Nestle employees.
Brown explained how the committee and the Friends of History got together to bring the items for a display at the Pratt House Museum. Brown said he and LaVerne DeLand of the Friends of History joined the Chocolate Works Museum Committee, which has been looking for a home to start displaying the items.
“Temporarily, we decided that we’d talk to our board about coming here, because we do different exhibits each year in these rooms,” Brown said. “This is how we got our start.”
The Chocolate Works Museum Committee began its work prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but then everything came to a halt. Now, the search is back on for a permanent home with adequate space and within the group’s price range. For now, the Pratt House Museum display will give visitors a taste of what the committee hopes will be a bigger and more complete display in the future.
MacMartin noted that local author Jim Farfaglia, who wrote the book “Nestle in Fulton, New York: How Sweet It Was,” was also instrumental in helping the committee get together with the Pratt House.
“He joined our committee and we kind of helped him and he kind of helped us. He was the bridge between us — the committee of the local historian and former employees — and the Pratt House,” MacMartin said.
“We’re really excited because Fulton was just an amazing city for businesses and for factories, and Nestle was one of the main industries that we had in Fulton,” Brown said. “So of course as historical people, the Friends of History, we said, let’s work together.”
While the Pratt House Museum already had a representative collection of Nestle memorabilia, the Chocolate Works Committee brought in even more.
“A lot of the things the Pratt House had were boxed up before the plant closed and sent out the back door in a pickup truck and brought here, rather than be destroyed, so a lot of that was available to us,” MacMartin said.
According to Farfaglia, peak employment at the Fulton factory reached about 1,700 in the 1950s and 1960s. Although the Nestle factory closed in 2003, generations of employees had fond memories of working there and of the impact Nestle made in the city.
“That’s what we’re trying to build on, even though things ended on a little bit of a sour note. There was too much stuff ahead of that. It would be a shame if it just went away,” MacMartin said.
He mentioned that a group of local people got together and pooled their money and actually convinced Henry Nestle that if they were going to come to the United States and build a factory, then it needed to be in Fulton.
“They got the money together for a down payment for the land on South Fourth and Fay (streets), and that’s where it started,” MacMartin said.
When the factory opened in 1902, it began as a milk and cheese factory, and then they brought over cocoa processing in the early 1900s and worked with milk chocolate. Displays at the Pratt House will detail the evolution of the plant and the many products made there over the years.
“We want to show some of the products and the product development because a lot of the things where Nestle made a name for itself were invented here in Fulton,” MacMartin said, citing the Nestle Crunch bar, the Toll House morsels, and Nestle Quik as examples. “All of those things were the brainpower and the labor of the people that lived here.”
Some other unique items on display include a contract Nestle made with a local dairy farmer for their milk back in 1902, a comic book that was put out about a kid who toured the chocolate plant in Fulton, tins, mugs, knickknacks, old packages,and aerial photos.
There are Nestle plant newspapers, including the first one from 1928, and a scrapbook with old newspaper clippings of advertisements and news items.
Chocolate history in Fulton will be on full display when the Pratt House Museum, 177 S. First St., Fulton, opens April 12 for the season. The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. On Saturdays it is open by appointment only. It’s free to tour, but donations are gratefully accepted. Also, the Fulton Chocolate Works Museum Committee hopes that visitors might have additional items to donate to its collection.
See www.pratthousemuseum.org for more information about the museum and the Friends of History in Fulton.
