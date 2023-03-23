Nestle crunch bar packing

A woman packs Nestle’s Crunch bars into boxes at the Nestle’s chocolate plant in Fulton in the 1980s. When the Pratt House opens for the season on April 12, items from the Fulton Chocolate Works Museum will be on display. The Nestle factory in Fulton closed in 2003.

 Photo courtesy of Thomas Tryniski/fultonhistory.com

FULTON — Fulton area residents are invited to relive a century of sweet memories when the Pratt House opens April 12 and unveils its Fulton Chocolate Works Museum.

Two rooms at the Pratt House will be full of chocolate bars and other products made at Fulton’s Nestle factory, along with a variety of other items and photos depicting the century-long history of the local plant. There will also be video displays and slide shows of how the products were made.

