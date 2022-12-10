180-acre farm helps group expand its ag program
ORWELL – A Syracuse-based group plans to use newly acquired farmland in western Oswego County to expand its agricultural program that supports refugee and immigrant farmers.
Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE) took possession in August of two parcels of land on Wart Road in the towns of Orwell and Richland totaling just over 180 acres.
Anna Zoodsma, director of agricultural programs, said St. Francis Farm, a nonprofit that was dissolving, contacted RISE about the possibility of transferring ownership of the property.
The nonprofit built a relationship and learned about the programs offered by RISE, which works to promote the self-sufficiency of refugee and immigrant communities in Onondaga County through employment, education, social support and economic independence.
“We were the lucky folks who inherited this amazing property,” Zoodsma said.
The land includes a large barn, several houses and trailers, and about 20 fruit trees as well as a sizeable vegetable garden. About 50 acres are cleared and useable for farming; most recently it has been used for grazing and harvesting hay. The rest of the property is mostly forested and has two creeks running through it.
Zoodsma said RISE is in the early stages of expanding its agricultural program at the site.
The group’s Syracuse Refugee Agricultural Program began in 2016 and established its first community garden in Syracuse in 2017. It now operates three such gardens that allow individuals to have one or two raised beds to grow their own food.
The purpose is to provide recently resettled refugees and immigrants the resources to grow culturally appropriate food that’s common in their native countries, but less familiar in the United States. Some of the crops farmers have grown include African corn, eggplant and hot peppers as well as mustard greens and long beans.
The program expanded to allow farmers access to land at two partner farms in Kirkville and LaFayette. Farmers could manage a plot 1/8 to 1 acre in size, determining what to grow based on their knowledge of farming.
“A lot of our farmers come with vast amounts of experience from their home countries, but there may be things that are different in the U.S.,” Zoodsma said. “I’ll have folks ask me ‘Why can’t we grow
mangos here?’”
In addition to differences in weather and climate, many of the farmers in the program hail from countries where subsistence farming is routine and aren’t as familiar with the kind of mechanized farming that is commonplace in the U.S.
So, in their first year, farmers receive about 20 hours a week of agricultural education provided through a partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County. Classes cover such topics as pest management, composting, farm safety and crop selection. RISE provides interpreters for the classes.
At first, the farmers start out small but eventually, they have the option to expand the amount of land they farm and become more independent, although they still have the benefit of access to tools and staff knowledge. Eventually, farmers pay small fees to lease plots of land.
The program includes about 30 farmers who grew more than 20,000 pounds of food last year, Zoodsma said. Three-quarters of that was taken home for direct consumption or to be shared with the community.
Farmers also have the option to expand beyond growing food to feed themselves and their communities. Last year they earned more than $6,000 selling their produce at the CNY Regional Market and through a pilot program.
Zoodsma said RISE’s agriculture program was successful but somewhat limited.
“Even though we were expanding, it wasn’t our property,” she said. “It’s really
nice that we’ll be on our own property that we can do more of this organizational planning and development.”
RISE began developing the Oswego County property in the fall. Soil tests showed that the land was great for growing the kinds of vegetables the group’s farmers are interested in. The soil is good but rocky. The group has been removing rocks and tiling the land. It’s also in the process of building raised beds and installing a drip irrigation system.
