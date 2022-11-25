SYRACUSE — As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving.
Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.
Those who come to donate through Sunday will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last.
Those who give blood between Monday and Dec. 15 will receive a $10 gift card by email.
Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in Oswego County.
Central Square
Tuesday 1:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Ave.
Cleveland
Wednesday 1-6 p.m., Bethel Community Fellowship, 240 State Route 49, Cleveland
Fulton
Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Fulton, 1408 State Route 176.
Dec. 7, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Believers’ Chapel, 614 S. 4th St. (Route 481)
Dec. 8, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive
Hannibal
Thursday 8:15 a.m. until 2:15 p.m., Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga St.
Pulaski
Tuesday 1-6 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 U.S. Route 11
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.
