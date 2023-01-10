MEXICO — Oswego County residents applied for food and other assistance in record numbers last year as working-class people were increasingly squeezed by the rising cost of food and fuel.

The county’s Department of Social Services received 8,047 applications for support through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a 24% increase from 2021 and the most applications the department has gotten since at least 2008.

