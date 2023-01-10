MEXICO — Oswego County residents applied for food and other assistance in record numbers last year as working-class people were increasingly squeezed by the rising cost of food and fuel.
The county’s Department of Social Services received 8,047 applications for support through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a 24% increase from 2021 and the most applications the department has gotten since at least 2008.
Gidget Stevens, director of assistance programs, said that before the COVID-19 pandemic Social Services received between 5,000-6,000 applications in a typical year.
SNAP, once known as food stamps, is a federal program that helps low-income working people, senior citizens, the disabled and others feed their families by providing electronic benefits cards that can be used like cash to purchase food.
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) rose 9% last year to 2,900. HEAP is a state program that helps eligible New Yorkers heat their homes.
It provides a fixed amount of support whereas SNAP benefits vary depending on household size, income and other factors. People receiving SNAP are automatically eligible for HEAP, Stevens said, so application increases tend to go hand in hand.
Applications for HEAP and other support also typically increase with the onset of winter, but the need has been significantly greater recently.
“I was pretty shocked at how many we got for both HEAP and SNAP for this November,” said Stevens, who has overseen Assistance Programs for a decade.
In November the county received 848 and 878 applications for SNAP and HEAP respectively, more than in any month in the last five years.
Applications for other types of assistance also increased in 2022.
Temporary Assistance, also known as Public Assistance, provides temporary help for needy adults and children. Two types — Family Assistance and Safety Net Assistance — provide cash assistance to households, but each serves different populations and has different requirements.
Applications for Family Assistance rose 33% last year to 1,751. Applications to receive Safety Net Assistance increased 26% to 2,182. Applications for Medicaid rose 16% to 2,377.
One of the main reasons for the soaring number of applications for support is inflation pushing the price of food, gas and heating fuel up, Stevens said.
“Some households just can’t afford to get fuel deliveries without HEAP,” she said.
Many of the households that have reached out for help more recently have never sought support before but are doing so now because they’re getting squeezed by rising prices and struggling to make ends meet, she said.
Another factor driving need is the fact during the first year of the pandemic there was additional funding available for people in need. As that funding has faded, applications for traditional benefits have increased.
“More and more people are struggling with the rising cost of everything,” Stevens said. “They’re reaching out for anything they may be eligible for.”
