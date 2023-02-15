Sliding at Breitbeck

Ruth Samuel goes down slide at the Breitbeck Park playground in Oswego Wednesday while her mother, Grace, looks on.

 Steven J. Pallone photo

OSWEGO COUNTY — It’s a bad time to be a snowman.

In the 92 years that records have been kept, this is the least amount of total snow to fall in Oswego as of Feb. 12, said Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

