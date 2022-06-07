OSWEGO — This year, New York State’s 50th Senate District is up for grabs and a Republican woman from Onondaga County sees her campaign as a need for serious change.
Manlius resident Rebecca Shiroff wants to unseat Democratic incumbent Johnathan Mannion in this year’s upcoming election for the state’s 50th Senate District spot. Mannion assumed office in December 2020.
New York’s newly redrawn 50th Senate District includes Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Concurrently, it’s located in the 24th Congressional District.
At a glance, Shiroff is a mother, which she said she is most proud of. She’s also the daughter of Cuban immigrants. Spanish was her first language, having learned to speak English at about the age of 7. The Senate hopeful is extremely proud of her heritage and comes from Miami, Florida. But, she’s lived in central New York now since 2000. She loves the area so much that she considers it her hometown.
What really brought her here was when she and her husband became minority owners in a company called Metro Mattress. It started with just nine stores then grew to 50. They sold their share at the beginning of the pandemic. Shiroff is also a program analyst for Onondaga County’s Office of Economic Development, where she started in 2021.
It’s her first rodeo with state level politics, minus a run for the 127th District State Assembly against Democratic incumbent Al Stirpe. After the lines were redrawn, Shiroff took a much different approach and went for the higher house of lawmaking. Before that, she was a campaign manager for Angi Renna who ran against Mannion in the 50th, but lost.
Her experience prior was on a much smaller scale. She ran for a spot on the Manlius Town Board in 2021.
Now comes the next phase in her career, one that she defines both as being a longtime resident of the area and a concerned parent. Also, Shiroff has a lot to say and one thing she’s firm by is her statement, “I can’t complain about anything if I’m not willing to say anything.”
“I decided to do it (run for Senate) because I’m just so disillusioned with everything that’s going on in our state right now,” Shiroff said. “It has changed so much over the last 22 years that I’ve been here, between the crime, the small businesses suffering.”
Shiroff bashed the high business taxes in the state, which are the worst in the country at almost 20 percent, according to the American Legislative Exchange Council. This, Shiroff explained, is a major reason for failing small businesses and owners not seeing much opportunity, causing them to take their businesses elsewhere.
“It breaks my heart to see these business owners that survived the pandemic and are still struggling. It’s not even really because of the pandemic itself,” she explained. “It’s because they came out of that and they’re just overtaxed, they’re overburdened. The regulations, the mandates, it’s not conducive to job growth.”
Shiroff said that’s one of the biggest issues, but the crime has most certainly been getting to her lately, a focal point on numerous state-level campaigns. But it highlights several issues legislatures will have to work through at some point.
“I can’t recall, ever, in my entire time here, the crime rate that we’re seeing now. It is absolutely insane,” Shiroff said.
Fingers are pointing in different areas as to why, but a repetitive mention goes to bail reform, which Shiroff calls the most disastrous piece of legislation ever passed by the state. Bail reform, also called cashless bail, has been at the forefront of many debates, with some saying it has contributed to a higher rate of crime.
“We’ve given criminals free rein of our communities ever since we passed their reform laws. Serial offenders are roaming the streets,” Shiroff said. “We’ve tied the hands of law enforcement. We’ve removed judicial discretion and we’ve put criminals’ rights over victims. That’s not right under any circumstances.”
Shiroff recommended bail reform needs to be completely repealed or at the very least, an amendment should be passed that are not just bandages that are put on it.
But one can argue crime can be influenced by a myriad of issues. Another link Shiroff points out is mental health issues and measures by the state have completely disappointed her. A strong advocate for mental health, Shiroff stressed something needs to be done and can be done.
“In that same vein, we also have to address mental health resources and funding in our state,” Shiroff stressed. ”A lot of these individuals, as you’ve seen by some of these heinous crimes, are people who have severe mental health issues and it’s all tied together.”
Shiroff is no stranger to this and also believes the lack of mental health resources is hitting children and their families harder than ever. As a mother of a suicide survivor herself, Shiroff is angry with the rising rates in suicide deaths among children, as any parent would be. It boils down to how it’s handled, or their lack of, and the time having to wait to get troubled kids the help they need.
“I went through this four years ago. It’s even worse now,” Shiroff said. “I remember thinking back then to myself, I don’t have a month. I don’t have two months to wait. You’re around the clock. You’ve got to make sure that your child is fine, that everything is safe and it’s a horrible feeling.”
So what can be done? There’s room for improvement, Shiroff pointed out, in the state’s $220 billion budget. She said it’s time to trim the fat and focus more of the funds toward mental health resources.
“We need to have funding to hire more providers. We need to have some type of incentive to have people go into the fields,” she said. “We just don’t have nearly enough and there is room there in that budget. We can look through it, we can dissect it and we can make sure that we’re focusing our taxpayer dollars in the areas that are needed desperately. Mental health is one of those.”
Politicians will stand on a platform, possibly built by their own beliefs, which will attract a perfectly in-line population of constituents. Shiroff doesn’t want to drive her constituents on that platform. Her time running for a small government position taught her a valuable lesson, especially when it comes to understanding her constituents.
“When I was running for town board, a lot of people were telling me about issues that they had that weren’t necessarily the ones that I thought were important. But that didn’t matter,” Shiroff said. “Once that happens and once you start listening to people, you have to focus on the issues that matter to them.”
And Shiroff said she pledges to bring the concerns of her constituents to Albany. With that, she will not allow the 50th Senate District to be an afterthought.
“My biggest concern right now is focusing on the issues that are facing my district,” she said. “I’m going to make sure that we are listened to. We’ve been forgotten in Albany and I can promise you that I will be a candidate that will no longer allow that to happen.”
