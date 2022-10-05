OSWEGO — Read to Them, an Oswego City School District program for elementary and middle school students, has had a successful start according to Linda Doty, principal of Charles E. Riley Elementary School.
“It is going really well,” Doty said. “The teachers have embraced it at every grade level. … The whole idea of animals in school is really exciting. We have a turtle in one room, a guinea pig in another, teachers are taking it really seriously.”
Read to Them is an initiative to encourage parents and guardians to read to their children outside of school. Each student in the elementary schools received a copy of the book “8 Class Pets + 1 Squirrel ÷ 1 Dog = Chaos” by Vivian Vande Velde and the middle school students received “El Deafo” by Cece Bell. Read to Them is a program that was previously used at Oswego elementary and middle schools years ago, but it made a comeback in September with overall excitement from teachers.
“It’s great to get kids into reading again,” said Ceara Windhausen, the general music teacher at Riley Elementary. “I think over the past several years reading has kind of gone by the wayside with the need to stare at a computer screen. Picking up a book is important and having kids understand that is really important.”
At Riley, Doty worked with teachers and the teacher leaders to come up with ideas for activities to do with the students. Some things they have implemented so far are interactive bulletin boards, including one where students can match the teacher to their pet, and a book buddy system.
Book buddies are students from different grade levels that meet up to discuss the most recent chapter and answer questions together. After the pairs finish the questions, they are able to ask their teacher for a secret bonus question and if they write down the correct answer, both are entered to win a prize that will be announced after they finish the book.
Windhausen hosted a kickoff assembly at Riley for Read to Them where she acted out and read the first chapter aloud to all the students, kindergarten through sixth grade. She is a professional performer outside of teaching and said she is very comfortable being in front of large groups of people.
“Reading aloud is a performance art,” Windhausen said. “The kids see that and it’s really exciting. They love to pretend to be all the different animals. Who doesn’t love to pretend to be a squirrel?”
Windhausen also, with the help of the orchestra teacher at Riley, recorded a podcast of one of the chapters about two geckos that live in a science classroom. The podcast was sent to all elementary teachers in Oswego as a tool for them to use with their students when reading the chapter. They used fun voices and background music to bring the characters to life in a way they hope the students will enjoy.
“Not every kid has a parent or guardian or someone in their life that will sit down and read to them,” Windhausen said. “This will provide those kids a little extra fun and hopefully it will help the classroom teachers a little by giving them some supplemental material.”
Doty agreed with Windhausen that not all parents will take advantage of the program and read to their children and that is why they are teaching the books in school as well. She also said parents are given questions to go over with their kids to further their learning at home if they choose.
“I love the idea of involving the parents and engaging them in the reading with the students,” Doty said. “(Read to Them) is wonderful (because) it’s a level playing field; they all have the same book.”
In her classroom, Windhausen is incorporating the book into her lessons by having students match sounds to animals, create soundscapes that follow the chapters and act out scenes from the book.
“The cool thing about being a general music teacher is I can choose how to implement Read to Them into my classes however I feel would be most beneficial to the students,” Windhausen said. “Kids need to see the relationship between reading and everything else and music and everything else because music is literacy. … I don’t have to teach exactly what the classroom teachers are teaching because that wouldn’t make sense for me. The same goes for the classroom teachers, they are all teaching it in their own way.”
Later in the year, students at Riley will have the chance to make donations to the Oswego SPCA. Doty said it is another way they are incorporating the community into the program.
“It doesn’t matter what you bring,” Doty said. “It can be from the dollar store, a little catnip mouse, an old baby blanket, … stuffed animals that don’t have button eyes, and the kids will be excited to donate them.”
Doty also said the student council will be a part of planning future activities so that students can be more involved.
Read to Them will continue in all elementary and middle schools in OCSD with coinciding activities and events for students. Doty encouraged all parents and guardians to read the books to their kids to reinforce what they are learning in school.
“(Read to Them) engages parents,” Doty said. “Whenever we can engage parents in a really good way, everybody wins.”
