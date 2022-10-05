Proano Read to Them

Third-grade teacher Diana Proano gives a presentation to her students before meeting with their sixth-grade “book buddies.” The presentation goes over big words, phrases or concepts that the students may struggle with so they are prepared when they actually read it.

 Annika Wickham photo

OSWEGO — Read to Them, an Oswego City School District program for elementary and middle school students, has had a successful start according to Linda Doty, principal of Charles E. Riley Elementary School.

“It is going really well,” Doty said. “The teachers have embraced it at every grade level. … The whole idea of animals in school is really exciting. We have a turtle in one room, a guinea pig in another, teachers are taking it really seriously.”

