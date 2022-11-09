Editor's note: this story will be updated Wednesday with updated numbers and declarations.
New York State’s 50th Senate District is running a close race between incumbent John Mannion, a Democrat, and challenger Rebecca Shiroff, a Republican.
As of midnight on election night, Mannion was leading with 50.57% of votes compared to Shiroff’s 47.78% with 110,114 votes counted.
Mannion’s political career began in 2018 when he ran for State Senate again Bob Antonacci and lost. In the next primary in 2020, he won against Republican candidate Angi Renna with 52.5% of votes to become the first Democrat to hold the seat in 50 years.
Mannion currently serves as chair of the committee on disabilities, a member of children and families committee, a member of civil service and pensions committee and a member of environmental conservation committee. He was endorsed by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, New York State United Teachers, New York State Nurses Association, among others.
Earlier this year, Mannion secured $177,000 for the Solvay Police Department to purchase new equipment and technology, including new body cameras, license plate readers and AEDs.
Mannion ran his campaign on similar principles of his 2020 campaign, which included making healthcare more accessible and affordable, increasing funding to local education and investing in infrastructure. He also highlighted policies he supported in the senate such as advocating for people with disabilities and supporting childcare professionals.
Shiroff’s campaign focused on repealing bail reform and supporting law enforcement, with endorsements from the Police Conference of New York, Onondaga County Deputy Sheriff’s Police Association and Oswego County sheriff Don Hilton to name a few.
Other issues Shiroff targeted were lowering taxes for local businesses, reducing home energy costs and advocating for mental health funding and resources in schools. She also ran on the platform of checks and balances, citing that most of New York’s state senators are Democrats. Alongside Senate candidate Julie Abbott and Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, Shiroff opposed the one party rule in Albany earlier this year.
New York election maps were redrawn in May of this year, shifting the district to include more suburbs north of Syracuse. According to the New York State Board of Elections, 33% of registered voters in the district are registered Republican and 32% are registered Democrat.
