PULASKI — During the COVID-19 pandemic when big libraries closed, Jenn King created a little library for her community which continues to be a success.
“I started the Erie Street Library on Nov. 7, 2020, with a donated cooler — a really big one — sitting in a rack my neighbor made for me,” said King. “The following spring is when I painted the cabinet I now use and had Rob Strong from Built Strong CNC build the frame that it sits on.”
While King had always had the idea to start her own little library, the pandemic really inspired her to take part in something that would benefit the area.
“It’s something that I was toying with for a while, but then COVID happened,” said King. “People were home, the big libraries all closed and I could do this and provide something to my community, so I decided to do it.”
While the Erie Street Little Library was the first one in the Pulaski area, King networked with friend Margaret Weigel who has created two additional little libraries in Richland and Altmar that are also staples among their community.
“We collaborate with the Erie Street Little Library in Pulaski by sharing books and magazines,” said Weigel.
Weigel, a former library director at the Pulaski Public Library, said that the little libraries provided a valuable resource during the shutdown for readers but that they continue to get people stopping by which will continue to increase during the nicer months.
As the weather gets nice, King said she will host driveway days where she will put all kinds of books out on her driveway for people to come by and take whatever interests them.
“It’s great to see parents and kids sit down and go through them,” said King. “As long as the weather is decent I’ll be doing another driveway day during the Pulaski village yard sales again. If it is raining, I’ll do it on another dry weekend.”
With all the continued success that the Erie Street Little Library is getting, King is looking to open another one on Route 3 with one of the old newspaper boxes that The Palladium-Times donated to the organization earlier this month.
To learn more about the little libraries, visit the Facebook pages which are ErieStLittleLibrayPulaskiNY, AltmarLittleFreeLibraryAltmarNY, and RichlandLittleFreeLibraryRichlandNY.
