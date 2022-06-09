PENSECOLA, Fla. — Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Gilsom, a native of Pulaski, New York, serves the U.S. Navy assigned Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola to operating out of Naval Air Station Pensacola.
Gilsom joined the Navy nine years ago. Today, Gilsom serves as a master-at-arms.
“My grandfather was a veteran,” said Gilsom. “He was my inspiration to serve.”
Growing up in Pulaski, Gilsom graduated in 2014. Today, Gilsom relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Pulaski to succeed in the military.
“The comaraderie of a small town helps you rely on each other through the good and bad times,” said Gilsom.
This mentality continues to help Gilsom while serving with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola.
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, also known as Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), is older than 26 U.S. states and is in its second century of service. It is one of the country’s oldest and most respected military medical facilities. NHP continues to provide health care to over 150,000 beneficiaries in its main facility and 10 branch clinics across five states.
The sixth Naval Hospital building was the first to be built outside of the NAS Pensacola installation. Initially commissioned as the Naval Regional Aerospace Medical Command in 1978, it continues its mission of providing healthcare to America’s heroes and their families throughout the Gulf Coast region. In 2001, a two-story, 73,000-square foot Outpatient Clinic was added to the Naval Hospital.
NHP’s mission is to deliver high-quality healthcare to warfighters and beneficiaries, ensuring a medically ready force through strategic integration, innovation, and well-trained personnel.
Serving in the Navy means Gilsom is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The world is 70 percent water,” said Gilsom. “Having seapower is critical to establishing relationships around the world and is key to our mission.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Gilsom and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Completing MAA school and supporting the Naval Security Force and Naval Hospital Pensacola command are my proudest Navy moments,” said Gilsom.
As Gilsom and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I’m proud to be an American,” added Gilsom. “I am proud to put on this uniform and be a part of something larger and I take pride in putting on the cloth of this Nation.”
