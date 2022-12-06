Robin Philips, Pulaski

Robin Philips stands outside the White House in November. Philips, a florist from Pulaski, was one of 150 volunteers selected from around the country to decorate the White House for Christmas over a week.

 Photo provided

Robin Phillips was among 150 volunteers selected from across U.S.

PULASKI —Robin Philips recently spent more than a week away from home, surrounded by strangers and putting in long hours to decorate someone else’s house for Christmas.

