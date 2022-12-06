Robin Phillips was among 150 volunteers selected from across U.S.
PULASKI —Robin Philips recently spent more than a week away from home, surrounded by strangers and putting in long hours to decorate someone else’s house for Christmas.
And it was all worth it because, as she likes to remind others, it was for the people’s house.
Philips, 52, of Pulaski, was one of more than 150 volunteers selected from around the country to decorate the White House this year for the holidays.
Philips has owned Designs of Elegance in Pulaski for 25 years. She belongs to a social media page where florists share their struggles and design ideas. In January one of the florists in the group posted photos of himself decorating the White House for Christmas and shared information on how to apply.
A self-described country girl with goats, horses, chickens and dogs, Philips said she’s happy with her life. But the chance to help decorate the White House appealed to her.
In her applicaton, Philips talked about her love of Christmas and decorating – she puts up 20 trees in her house, each with a theme – and what an honor it would be to be chosen. She mailed them off, got busy with work and forgot about it.
In August she received an email from the White House asking for more information. She replied but didn’t hear back until September, when she got an email saying her application was being processed and everyone who was selected would be notified by Oct. 24.
On Oct. 24, Philips checked her email at least eight times, but nothing. She was disappointed but ready to move on.
“I’m just a small-town florist,” she thought. “What was I thinking anyway?”
Then she received an email saying that due to the unprecedented number of applications the selection process wasn’t finished and applicants would now be notified by Nov. 4. A glimmer of hope began to flicker in her mind, and in early November she opened an email from the White House with the invitation she had been wishing for.
She got chills when she read it.
“Oh my gosh, this is happening!” she said.
She learned that volunteering to decorate the White House was an eight-day commitment and that she would have to pay for her travel and hotel. The thought of being away from her business for that long made her think twice. She hadn’t been away from her shop for that long when her children were born or when she had a heart catheterization.
“I’m always here,” she said. “So for me to leave for eight days was like a huge commitment.”
She would also be gone for Thanksgiving and her husband’s birthday. But she decided it was too great an opportunity to pass up and began making plans. Her 21-year-old son would go with her, sightseeing while she was working. They wouldn’t need a car once they got to Washington so they planned to take the train.
On Nov. 19 the weather caused her train to be canceled. She had to be in Washington by Monday, Nov. 21, so they grabbed a flight at the last minute.
She’d been to Washington before, but never to the White House.
“I definitely was way beyond my comfort zone,” she said.
Each day she and the other volunteers had to report at 7 a.m. for a COVID-19 test and then stand waiting for the test to come back negative. On the first day, two limo buses rolled up and 60 people piled on. They were bused to a support warehouse for the White House and assigned to small teams. Team leaders showed them what rooms they’d be working on and what the vision was for the decorations – the theme this year is “We the People.”
On the day before Thanksgiving, they went to the White House.
“They told us not to touch or damage anything,” she said. “And I’m looking around and going, ‘holy cow.’”
They unloaded giant U-Haul trucks full of equipment, supplies and the decorations they’d made. They lugged cardboard boxes and stacked them up in the rooms where they belonged. Philips said that between the paper and drop cloths on the floor and the mountains of boxes stacked everywhere the White House was a mess.
They started unpacking, sorting and organizing everything. Philips was amazed at the scale of the effort. There were 77 live trees and more than 300 candles, 1,600 bells and 12,000 ornaments. As her group was getting organized the head designer came by, looked at their bells and chose a box of them to go on the Bidens’ Christmas tree in the private residence.
She said her group spent the better part of one day on the South Lawn making decorative snowballs. They started with Styrofoam balls, slathered them in joint compound and then rolled them in artificial snow. They made cases of the snowballs, which were used on the mantels in the East Room and elsewhere.
Philips said they were under pressure to finish everything by 2 p.m. Sunday when the first lady was scheduled to do a walkthrough.
“And we did,” she said. “It all came together.”
Philips got to attend the formal event on Monday when the decorations were unveiled. She is still in touch with the other volunteers she worked with. She said the experience made them close.
Aside from the friendships she formed, she said she was proud to be able to give something back to her country.
“I was raised in a family that believes in giving back to my community,” she said. “The opportunity to be able to go into the people’s house and decorate was an honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.