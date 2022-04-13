OSWEGO — Legislation that would provide further property tax exemptions to senior residents of Oswego County and low-income households for qualified people with disabilities will be subject to a public hearing at Thursday’s Oswego County Legislature meeting.
Both proposals will seek to provide tax benefits on a sliding scale to more county property owners, Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said in a press release issued earlier this month.
Raising the income limit for property tax exemptions granted to senior county residents
One of the proposals targets low-income homeowners 65 and older. This set of taxpayers can currently receive up to a 50 percent reduction — based on their income — to their county real property tax bill, under the county’s real property tax law, section 467. The current income ceiling for this tax benefit is set at $16,025 per household for a 50 percent exemption, sliding down to a 5 percent exemption for households with a maximum income of $24,425.
The county proposal would amend real property tax law to elevate the income ceiling to $37,400. Local tax laws currently do not allow the county to raise the income ceiling beyond $29,000.
Under this new income scale, property owners registering a yearly income of $29,000 or less are eligible for a 50 percent exemption, with a sliding scale down to 5 percent for residents registering an income of $37,400.
“This means that all current senior households receiving the exemption now would receive a greater benefit with the passage of this law,” Weatherup, R-Central Square, said in a release. “In addition, another 2,479 low-income senior households could potentially receive a partial benefit from it.”
The local law public hearing was approved via a vote along party lines at the Oswego County Legislature meeting in March.
“I am in favor of this resolution, but I do not think it goes far enough,” Democratic Legislator Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, said at the meeting. Castiglia proposed a further amendment to the local law, instead allotting tax benefits to senior citizens based on their age regardless of income.
Under Castiglia’s amendment, residents ages 65-69 would receive a 5 percent exemption, residents within the ages of 70-74 would receive a 10 percent exemption, and residents in the 75-79 age range would receive a 20 percent exemption. For residents in the age range between 80-85, Castiglia’s amendment would secure a 25 percent property tax exemption, while residents 85 and older would receive a 50 percent exemption on their property tax bill.
Castiglia’s amendment was defeated through a vote along party lines.
Raising the income ceiling for property tax exemptions granted to low-income residents with qualifying disabilities
Low-income residents facing disabilities can receive a tax exemption on their county real property tax bill of up to 50 percent, according to section 459-C of the county’s real property tax law. Currently, 138 households benefit from this tax break, which is set on a sliding income scale similar to that of the tax exemption system for low-income seniors.
The county’s proposed local law would allow real property tax authorities to place the income ceiling beyond the allowed $29,000, setting it at $37,400.
Oswego County first granted partial exemptions to low-income households for people with disabilities in 2001, using the same income scale for low-income senior households.
“Like the senior exemptions, all current households for qualified people with disabilities would receive a greater benefit with the adoption of this law, and more qualifying households would become eligible on the income sliding scale,” Weatherup added.
Both proposed local laws include other options, such as allowing for unreimbursed medical expenses to be excluded as income for the purpose of applying for the exemption.
“In the past, all sources of income were considered,” said Legislator David Holst, R-Williamstown, who chairs the legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee. “As a result, pensions and Social Security payments often ‘priced out’ many senior households and made them ineligible.”
If these proposals are adopted, changes would start to take effect next year. Qualified households need to apply by March 1, 2023 to see the change on their assessment rolls beginning July 1. When county tax bills come out the following January, they will then reflect the exemption.
Households with qualifying seniors and people with disabilities already receiving the exemption still need to reapply annually, but the new exemption values will apply to them automatically upon renewal in 2023.
“The real estate market has been incredibly hot these last few years,” Corey Metz, director of Oswego County Real Property Tax Services, said in a release. “Since assessments are based on the market values of real property, many qualified homeowners are seeing their home values and assessments increase based on market conditions that are outside of their control. All real property is taxable unless exempt, so making this exemption accessible to more seniors can help offset their rising assessment values.”
