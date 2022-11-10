Elie Filburn recognized

Legislators congratulate Ellie Filburn, who was recognized as the Oswego County Senior of the Year for her two decades of volunteering with Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

 Nathan Zisk photo

OSWEGO — Oswego County legislators on Thursday approved a public hearing for the county’s 2023 tentative budget to take place 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the county legislative chambers, 46 E. Bridge St.

At the public hearing, residents can discuss the county’s proposed 2023 budget and express any questions, comments or concerns they may have with legislators. After the public hearing, legislators will determine whether to adopt or amend the tentative budget. 

