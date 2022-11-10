OSWEGO — Oswego County legislators on Thursday approved a public hearing for the county’s 2023 tentative budget to take place 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the county legislative chambers, 46 E. Bridge St.
At the public hearing, residents can discuss the county’s proposed 2023 budget and express any questions, comments or concerns they may have with legislators. After the public hearing, legislators will determine whether to adopt or amend the tentative budget.
“There are several items here related to the budget, which we’ll approve next month following the hearing,” said Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “This budget … will serve the residents of Oswego County well in the coming year and set our county agencies up for success.”
Weatherup said the proposed 2023 budget would not increase the tax levy and would cut costs for residents.
“I’m pleased to report that this budget does not increase the tax levy and results in a decrease in the generic tax rate. … A more than 10 percent decrease for county property owners,” Weatherup said. “And while cutting costs for our residents is critical, this spending plan also includes strategic investments in our communities and provides us with the ability to be flexible.”
In a 23-1 vote, with two legislators absent, Oswego County legislators also approved hosting a public hearing to discuss the salaries of certain elected county officers at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the county legislative chambers.
In other news Thursday, county legislators made three proclamations. Legislators proclaimed that November be recognized as National Runaway Prevention Month.
In a second proclamation, legislators recognized Ellie Filburn as Oswego County Senior of the Year for her two decades of volunteer work at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Filburn has worked as an educator in the county for more than 35 years.
“You may not realize it, but for older citizens, I think it’s important that they receive a little recognition once in a while,” Filburn said. “The group I’ve been working with mostly is the RSVP. … And (senior volunteers) are all being productive people, doing something that’s valuable. I think sometimes we forget they’re not (just) sitting in their rocking chairs. … And I probably represent one of the 300 or more people that are doing volunteer work right now. I thank you very, very much.”
In a third proclamation, legislators recognized the 80th anniversary of the Dec. 4, 1942, U.S. Coast Guard rescue on Lake Ontario. The rescue took place during an intense storm and resulted in the deaths of six U.S. Coast Guardsmen.
Also Thursday, absent two legislators, Oswego legislature unanimously approved a number of resolutions, including resolutions to:
• Authorize the county treasurer to increase the county budget for state aid probation services by $273,932, which was awarded by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to support pretrial services.
• Accept $166,445 in State Homeland Security Program grant funding to support the implementation of New York State Homeland Security strategies that address the identified planning, organization, equipment, training and exercise needs to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other catastrophic events.
• Accept $17,500 in grant funding from the NYS STOP-DWI Foundation.
• Modify the budget to allocate moneys for two additional school resource officers for the Oswego County School District.
• Accept the donation from ECR International of nine EMI heat pumps as part of the Camp Hollis Lodge Winterization project.
• Accept $250,000 in grant funding from Rides to Recovery award to launch a transportation program targeting those in recovery from substance use disorder. The Volunteer Transportation Center (VTC), in partnership with the Oswego County Department of Social Services, will pilot a transportation program to support people with substance use disorder to access social determinants of health transportation, particularly for employment and education access.
• Approve a draft contract to authorize the Department of Social Services to award the contract to VTC.
• Approve the submission of a $9 million grant application to the New York State DOT for a combination of rural transportation services and associated capital expenditures in the county. A 10% local match is required for the grant and will be provided by the contracted provider once selected.
• Designate the Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning as the official Tourism Promotion Agency (TPA) for Oswego County and authorize the chairman to execute any and all documents necessary for the application and receipt of state matching funds.
• Authorize the 2023 Management Compensation Plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.