Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes says the prosecutors in his office have been overwhelmed by the need to review hours upon hours of video from police body-worn cameras for criminal cases, something that wasn’t a problem decades ago.

OSWEGO — When Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes first started working as a prosecutor in the DA’s office in 2001, it was a rarity to record interviews between police officers and witnesses and defendants.

“Part of that was the technology,” Oakes said. “Occasionally you had interviews with a cassette recorder.”

