OSWEGO — When Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes first started working as a prosecutor in the DA’s office in 2001, it was a rarity to record interviews between police officers and witnesses and defendants.
“Part of that was the technology,” Oakes said. “Occasionally you had interviews with a cassette recorder.”
When prosecutors received case files from the police, they’d typically contain reports and written statements. An interview that stretched on for an hour or more would be summarized and might take up a page or two. But that’s changed.
The DA’s office is awash in a sea of video evidence that has forced prosecutors to whittle away hours at a time reviewing the footage, slowing down already overworked employees and hurting morale.
Video evidence is not new. The state began pushing police agencies to record interviews with defendants more than a decade ago and provided money for departments to install cameras and recording equipment in interview rooms. And dashboard video cameras have been common sights in patrol vehicles for decades. What has changed is the volume of video being collected and sent to the DA’s office.
There’s closed-circuit TV footage from commercial security cameras, video from defendant and witness cellphones, and video from residential surveillance systems, whether they be traditional security cameras or video-recording doorbells.
“Technology is just creating so much more information,” Oakes said. “And it just becomes overwhelming.”
But by far the biggest factor contributing to the soaring amount of video evidence is police body-worn cameras, which have become increasingly common in law enforcement in recent years. A report published by the Bureau of Justice Statistics showed that in 2016, 47% percent of law enforcement agencies had acquired body-worn cameras. The figure was 80% for large police departments.
For a while, the Fulton Police Department was usually the only agency in the county with body-worn camera footage, Oakes said.
But that began to change over the past few years as Oswego police, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and then the state police began outfitting officers with cameras.
Officers typically begin recording video on body-worn cameras as soon as they arrive at the scene of a call and multiple officers can mean multiple angles to watch. If the case results in an arrest, prosecutors have to review and assess every scrap of video evidence.
“Sometimes it’s 5-10 minutes of footage from a particular officer, sometimes it’s hours,” Oakes said. “We have to watch those to make sure all their constitutional rights were protected and that the statement was reliable.”
Prosecutors need to know if a witness was inconsistent, appeared dishonest or seemed intoxicated. They also want to scour the video for new information that might have been overlooked or left out of written reports and statements.
Part of what prosecutors are looking for is so-called Brady material that could help the defense and must legally be turned over by the DA’s office.
Oakes cited a homicide case his office handled a few years ago during which an investigator interviewed a suspect, but there was an issue with the video camera’s microphone and the suspect mumbled during the interview, making it difficult at times to hear him. The investigator also placed an audio recorder on the table closer to the man.
At one point during the interview, the suspect asked for a lawyer. The investigator hadn’t heard him and his request wasn’t picked up on the video audio. But Oakes said the audio recorder picked up the man’s request and the evidence was turned over to the defense.
Prosecutors have to thoroughly review all the evidence. If an officer talked to a defendant in a holding cell for 10 or 15 minutes and then left and came back, the temptation would be to skip ahead.
“But you never know what you might miss,” Oakes said. “Maybe they confess, maybe they’re intoxicated.”
In 2019, the state rewrote its discovery law, which dictates how prosecutors must share evidence with the defense. It vastly increased the material prosecutors have to turn over and imposes a tight deadline for doing so.
The changes, which Oakes said were well-intentioned, aren’t philosophically different from what prosecutors have done for decades.
“Somebody is being accused of a crime, they should know what the evidence is and who’s making the allegations,” he said.
But the requirements to turn over all material on a deadline have caused DA’s offices across the state to struggle to collect and hand over so much evidence. The requirements have hit the DA’s office in Oswego County especially hard because of the small number of assistant district attorneys in the office.
As recently as 2017, the office had just six full-time and two part-time prosecutors.
The county Legislature has responded by gradually increasing staffing. Today, the DA’s office has 10 full-time prosecutors, but Oakes said the demands of evidence sharing are still tremendous.
While preparing for an upcoming murder trial recently, Oakes said his top deputy and another prosecutor spent an entire working week collecting all of the evidence to turn over to the defense.
The evidence — which included reports, statements, body-worn camera footage, closed-circuit TV footage, data from cellphones and recorded interview — was so voluminous that they filled three-quarters of a 1-terabyte hard drive with it all.
Oakes said in most criminal cases a tremendous amount of paperwork is generated and doesn’t affect guilt or innocence but must still be turned over now.
It’s a burden that is hurting the morale among prosecutors in his office who are already underpaid and work long hours, he said.
“It’s well-intentioned with the idea that we’re collecting everything and turning it over,” he said. “At the end of the day, somebody on our end and someone on the defense has to sit and go through all this.”
