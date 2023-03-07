OSWEGO — The Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in Oswego is now at the forefront of producing clean nuclear energy.
The plant now contains the nation’s first 1 megawatt nuclear-powered clean hydrogen facility.
OSWEGO — The Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in Oswego is now at the forefront of producing clean nuclear energy.
The plant now contains the nation’s first 1 megawatt nuclear-powered clean hydrogen facility.
“Our hydrogen production system is now operational at Nine Mile Point,’ said Mark Rodgers, from Constellation Energy Communications Dept. “We safely use hydrogen as a part of our normal operations at Nine Mile Point. The difference now is that we’re making it from carbon-free nuclear energy.”
The hope of Constellation, the power company that owns Nine Mile Point, is that this facility will show the potential for hydrogen to power a clean economy.
“Hydrogen will be an indispensable tool in solving the climate crisis,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation, in a news release. “And Nine Mile Point is going to show the world that nuclear power is the most efficient and cost-effective way to make it from a carbon-free resource.”
Clean hydrogen can be used to make next-generation energy for otherwise hard-to-decarbonize industries like aviation, long-haul transportation, steelmaking and agriculture, he said.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) approved moving forward with construction and installation of an electrolyzer system at Nine Mile Point with an award of $5.8 million.
The clean hydrogen generation system operating at Nine Mile Point uses 1.25 megawatts of zero-carbon energy per hour to produce 560 kilograms of clean hydrogen per day, more than enough to meet the plant’s operational hydrogen use.
Constellation is working with public and private entities representing every phase in the hydrogen value chain and has committed to invest $900 million through 2025 for commercial clean hydrogen production using nuclear energy.
The DOE hopes that investments in clean hydrogen will yield worldwide benefits.
“The investments we’re starting to make now through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act will even further expand the hydrogen market to create new economic and environmental benefits,” said Kathryn Huff, assistant secretary for nuclear energy, in a news release.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.