Nine Mile Point power plant

The Nine Mile Point power plant in Oswego is now making 1.25 megawatts of zero-carbon energy per hour to produce 560 kilograms of clean hydrogen per day, more than enough to meet the plant’s operational hydrogen use.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in Oswego is now at the forefront of producing clean nuclear energy.

The plant now contains the nation’s first 1 megawatt nuclear-powered clean hydrogen facility.

